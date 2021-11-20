ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The moderating effect of emotional competence on job satisfaction and organisational commitment of healthcare professionals

By Elena Stamouli ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2244-8386
BioMed Central
 6 days ago

Elena Stamouli ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-2244-83861 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1257 (2021) Cite this article. Healthcare organisations, such as hospitals, are largely seen as task-oriented, width different people expected to work in interdependent teams. The objective of this study was to investigate the relevance of individual factors (job...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
BioMed Central

Correction to: Findings from a novel and scalable community-based HIV testing approach to reduce the time required to complete point-of-care HIV testing in South Africa

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1260 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 29 October 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 1176 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07173-x Following publication of the original article [1], an error was identified in the Results section of the Abstract.
AFRICA
BioMed Central

A cost utility analysis alongside a cluster-randomised trial evaluating a minor ailment service compared to usual care in community pharmacy

Noelia Amador-Fernández ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6491-19841,. Shalom I. Benrimoj ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9768-78381,. Leticia García-Mochón ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6300-27382,. Victoria García-Cárdenas ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3770-45573,. Sarah Dineen-Griffin ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-7080-01084,. Miguel Ángel Gastelurrutia ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1019-02341,. Jesús Carlos Gómez-Martínez ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-4618-54485,. Vicente Colomer-Molina ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0921-55025 &. Fernando Martínez-Martínez ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8247-17511. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1253 (2021)...
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Developing and piloting a self-assessment tool for medication review competence of practicing pharmacists based on nationally set competence criteria

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1274 (2021) Cite this article. New competence requirements have emerged for pharmacists as a result of changing societal needs towards more patient-centred practices. Today, medication review competence can be considered as basic pharmaceutical competence. Medication review specific competence criteria and tools for self-assessing the competence are essential in building competences and a shared understanding of medication reviews as a collaborative practice. The aim of this study was to develop and pilot a self-assessment tool for medication review competence among practicing pharmacists in Finland.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Overbooking for physical examination considering late cancellation and set-resource relationship

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1254 (2021) Cite this article. Late cancellations of physical examination has severe impact on the operations of a physical examination center since it is often too late to fill vacancy. A booking control policy that considers overbooking is then one natural solution. Unlike appointment scheduling problems for clinics and hospitals, in which treating a patient mostly requires only one type of resource, a physical examination set typically requires multiple types of resources. Traditional methods that do not consider set-resource relationship thus may be inapplicable.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Als#Emotion#Healthcare Professionals
BioMed Central

Community-based support for children who are next-of-kin for a parent experiencing illness or disability – a scoping review

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1250 (2021) Cite this article. Children who are next-of-kin, for a parent who experience illness or disability, need support. In Norway, guidelines, routines and structured approaches in the community health services are lacking regarding involving children in the care of a parent and for services when supporting children as next-of-kin. Additionally, no existing international review has focused on support from community health and social services for children who are next-of-kin to a parent regardless of the specific illness or disability.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Factors associated with using the internet for medical information based on the doctor-patient trust model: a cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1268 (2021) Cite this article. Internet medical care has been advancing steadily, especially during the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, the development momentum of Internet medical care in China is more vigorous. This study aimed to explore the factors associated with using the Internet for medical information, to examine the popularisation and implementation of Internet medical treatment and feasible strategies, and promote the further development of Internet medical treatment.
INTERNET
BioMed Central

Social inclusion and violence prevention in psychiatric inpatient care. A qualitative interview study with service users, staff members and ward managers

Many psychiatric services include social inclusion as a policy with the aim to offer users the opportunity to participate in care and to form reciprocal relationships. The aim of this study was to explore opportunities and problems with regard to participation, reciprocity and social justice that different stakeholders experience when it comes to social inclusion for service users and minimizing violence in psychiatric inpatient care.
MENTAL HEALTH
BioMed Central

“Time is of the essence”: relationship between hospital staff perceptions of time, safety attitudes and staff wellbeing

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1256 (2021) Cite this article. Hospitals are perceived as fast-paced and complex environments in which a missed or incorrect diagnosis or misread chart has the potential to lead to patient harm. However, to date, limited attention has been paid to studying how hospital sociotemporal norms may be associated with staff wellbeing or patient safety. The aim of this study was to use novel network analysis, in conjunction with well-established statistical methods, to investigate and untangle the complex interplay of relationships between hospital staff perceived sociotemporal structures, staff safety attitudes and work-related well-being.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Google
BioMed Central

Evaluating implementation outcomes (acceptability, adoption, and feasibility) of two initiatives to improve the medication prior authorization process

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1259 (2021) Cite this article. Processes such as prior authorization (PA) for medications, implemented by health insurance companies to ensure that safe, appropriate, cost-effective, and evidence-based care is provided to all members, have created inefficiencies within healthcare systems. Thus, healthcare systems have implemented supplemental processes to reduce burden and ensure efficiency, timeliness, and appropriate care.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Factors related to turnover intention among staff of elderly caring social organizations in Anhui Province, China: a cross-sectional study

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1265 (2021) Cite this article. Turnover intention of employees in elderly caring social organizations has a significant impact on elderly care service delivery. This study investigated the associated factors of turnover intention among employees of elderly caring social organizations in Anhui Province, China.
CHINA
BioMed Central

Cost and consequences of using 7.1 % chlorhexidine gel for newborn umbilical cord care in Kenya

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1249 (2021) Cite this article. Omphalitis is an important contributor to neonatal mortality in Kenya. Chlorhexidine digluconate 7.1 % w/w (CHX; equivalent to 4 % w/w chlorhexidine) was identified as a life-saving commodity for newborn cord care by the United Nations and is included on World Health Organization and Kenyan Essential Medicines Lists. This pilot study assessed the potential resource savings and breakeven price of implementing CHX for neonatal umbilical cord care versus dry cord care (DCC) in Kenya.
HEALTH
BioMed Central

Roadblock: improved annotations do not necessarily translate into new functional insights

Genome Biology volume 22, Article number: 320 (2021) Cite this article. The advent of cost-effective high-throughput nucleotide sequencing means that information about the transcriptome is accruing at an exponential rate, rapidly refining our understanding of the diversity of gene products. It is important that these findings are readily accessible to the wider scientific community to maximise their impact. However, there are multiple barriers to their efficient dissemination and their translation into functional insights. Here, we outline how the status quo can result in information becoming siloed and/or ambiguous, using the CACNA1C gene, which encodes a voltage-gated calcium channel, as an example. We highlight three areas that pose potential barriers to effective information transfer and offer suggestions as to how these may be addressed: firstly, a lack of clarity about the strength of the evidence for individual transcripts in current annotations; secondly, limitations to the transfer of information between nucleotide and protein databases; thirdly, challenges relating to the nomenclature used for transcriptional events and RNA modifications, both for genomic researchers and the wider scientific community.
SCIENCE
BioMed Central

Characteristics of in-hospital mortality of congenital heart disease (CHD) after surgical treatment in children from 2005 to 2017: a single-center experience

BMC Pediatrics volume 21, Article number: 521 (2021) Cite this article. To evaluate trends in the in-hospital mortality rate for pediatric cardiac surgery procedures between 2005 and 2017 in our center, and to discuss the mortality characteristics of children’s CHD after thoracotomy. Methods. This retrospective data were collected from medical...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
BioMed Central

Genomic medicine in the Middle East

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 184 (2021) Cite this article. We discuss the current state of genomic medicine in Arab countries of the Middle East, a region with outsized contribution to Mendelian genetics due to inbreeding yet has poor representation in global variome datasets. We focus on genomic testing, clinical genetics, and genetic counseling services along with associated training and research programs. Finally, we highlight opportunities for improvement in genomic medicine services in this region.
WORLD
The Guardian

WHO to assess new highly mutated Covid-19 variant as countries ramp up health checks

The World Health Organization will meet on Friday to assess a new variant detected in South Africa that is feared to be the worst Covid-19 variant yet identified. The meeting will determine if the B.1.1.529 variant should be designated a variant of “interest” or of “concern”. The variant, which was identified on Tuesday, initially attracted attention because it carries an “extremely high number” of mutations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covaxin: New study finds India’s homegrown vaccine was only 50% effective during second wave

India’s homegrown Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin was only 50 per cent effective against symptomatic infections during the peak of the country’s deadly second wave, much lower than the efficacy established during earlier tests, according to new research.This is the first real-world assessment of Covaxin, which is one of the two main vaccines being used in India’s inoculation drive. The study included 2,714 health workers from Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, who were showing signs of infection and underwent RT-PCR testing between 15 April and 15 May, the peak of India’s second wave of coronavirus crisis. The study was...
WORLD
AFP

South Africa detects new Covid variant with many mutations

Scientists in South Africa said Thursday they had detected a new Covid-19 variant with a large number of mutations, blaming it for a surge in infection numbers. Last year, the Beta variant of the virus first emerged in South Africa, although until now its infection numbers have been driven by Delta, which was originally detected in India.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy