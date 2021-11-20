ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Evaluating implementation outcomes (acceptability, adoption, and feasibility) of two initiatives to improve the medication prior authorization process

By Laney K. Jones
BioMed Central
 6 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1259 (2021) Cite this article. Processes such as prior authorization (PA) for medications, implemented by health insurance companies to ensure that safe, appropriate, cost-effective, and evidence-based care is provided to all members, have created inefficiencies within healthcare systems. Thus, healthcare systems have implemented...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Comments / 0

BioMed Central

Correction to: Findings from a novel and scalable community-based HIV testing approach to reduce the time required to complete point-of-care HIV testing in South Africa

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 1260 (2021) Cite this article. The Original Article was published on 29 October 2021. Correction to: BMC Health Serv Res 21, 1176 (2021) https://doi.org/10.1186/s12913-021-07173-x Following publication of the original article [1], an error was identified in the Results section of the Abstract.
AFRICA
redhat.com

How we implemented an authorization cache for Envoy proxy

This is the second article in a two-part series about an authorization cache we developed for the Envoy open source proxy as a part of Google Summer of Code 2021. The first article in the series showed the design of our cache, based on Proxy-Wasm and integrated with Red Hat 3scale API Management. In this part, we focus on the implementation aspect of the design described in the previous article (check it out if you haven't already).
SOFTWARE
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals temporarily, permanently closing services because of staffing shortages

Five hospitals recently announced they are temporarily or permanently closing services as staffing problems persist during the COVID-19 pandemic:. Mount Sinai South Nassau said it is temporarily closing the freestanding Long Beach (N.Y.) Emergency Department beginning Nov. 22 because of nursing staff shortages caused by the state COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Many psychiatric patients are getting risky drug gabapentin 'off-label'

Most prescriptions for the medication gabapentin are for unapproved uses—and many patients end up taking it along with drugs that create potentially dangerous interactions. That's the conclusion of a new study that looked at "off-label" use of gabapentin. In the United States, the drug is officially approved for treating certain seizures and some forms of nerve pain.
HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

What are the side effects for the Pfizer and Moderna booster shots?

All American adults became eligible for the COVID-19 booster shots last week after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration approved the shots. But now there are lingering questions about side effects for people who get the booster shots, especially if they’ve decided...
INDUSTRY
thebossmagazine.com

Healthcare workers given new vaccine mandate

Both clinical and non-clinical healthcare workers will be required to get vaccine under new CMS mandate. Healthcare workers in the U.S. will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, according to a new order from The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The mandate will affect around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Vaccinated people easily transmit COVID in close quarters, daily testing reveals

People who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are just as infectious as their unvaccinated counterparts, albeit for a shorter period of time, finds an unusual new household study from the United Kingdom. The study enrolled 621 participants with mild or asymptomatic COVID-19 caused by the highly contagious delta variant. They...
WORLD
The Guardian

Seven doctors contract Covid after attending Florida anti-vaccine summit

Seven anti-vaccine doctors fell sick after gathering earlier this month for a Florida “summit” at which alternative treatments for Covid-19 were discussed. “I have been on ivermectin for 16 months, my wife and I,” Dr Bruce Boros told the audience at the event held at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, adding: “I have never felt healthier in my life.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

FDA is investigating death of Canadian woman, 75, who suffered brain swelling after participating in clinical trial for controversially approved Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is investigating the death of 75-year-old Canadian woman who participated in clinical trials for the controversial new Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm. The unnamed woman died in September 2020 after suffering from brain swelling. Brain swelling is a known side effect of the Aduhelm, though...
HEALTH
city.waltham.ma.us

Everyone age 18 or older who received Pfizer or Moderna at least 6 months ago, or Johnson & Johnson at least 2 months ago is eligible to receive any booster

Boosters are the best way to stay safe and prevent hospitalization from COVID-19. It is strongly recommended that all individuals schedule an appointment for a booster as soon as possible if they have not gotten one already, especially heading into the holiday season. To schedule an appointment:. • Visit the...
WALTHAM, MA
IFLScience

Plant-Based Antiviral Drug Effective Against All Known COVID-19 Variants

A compound found in a poisonous plant nicknamed the deadly carrot blocks the activity of all COVID-19 variants in isolated cell cultures, according to a new study in the journal Virulence. Known as thapsigargin (TG), the antiviral agent triggers an immune response in host cells that stops viruses from replicating and appears to be effective against all known COVID variants, including the highly infectious Delta variant.
SCIENCE

