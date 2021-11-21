ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-Broncos Rival Shawne Merriman Destroys Teddy Bridgewater for 'Horsesh*t' Effort

By Zack Kelberman
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

Former Chargers pass-rusher Shawne Merriman, who spent a half-decade harrassing Broncos quarterbacks, has thoughts on Denver's current signal-caller — none of them kind.

"Horsesh-t. I don’t think I've ever seen a lack of effort in the NFL that bad," Merriman said in a recent interview with Gambling.com.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The artist previously known as "Lights Out" is, of course, referencing Bridgewater's egregious non-tackle attempt during last Sunday's blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. In case you missed it: Bridgewater made a conscious business decision not to stop Eagles cornerback Darius Slay amid an 82-yard fumble-return touchdown, failing to so much as step into Slay's path.

The score punctuated a stunning 30-13 home defeat, after which Bridgewater joked to Slay that "you know I can't tackle you."

But, Merriman believes, there's nothing humorous about Teddy quitting on the play, a conclusion most arrive at when watching the film.

"They can’t have the whole team together while they watch that clip," he said. "I couldn’t imagine walking around that locker room and not saying something to him."

In his postgame press conference, Bridgewater justified the lack of effort by insisting he tried forcing Slay to cut back inside, hoping it would slow him long enough for other Broncos to corral the streaking defender.

The following day, however, upon receiving an apparent tongue-lashing from head coach Vic Fangio, Teddy took a different tone — one of culpability and reconciliation.

"Coach pointed out that my effort had to be better there. I totally agree," Bridgewater admitted to reporters Monday. "That’s not the type of tape that I want to put out there. It’s one of those situations where you get pissed after you watch it because you know how much this game means to you. Guys are out there trying to make a play. You feel like you have a little help running towards the sideline and you try to force a cut back. In real time, it feels like everything is happening fast—let’s force a cutback. But when you slow it down, it’s like, ‘Man, just give more effort.’ You watch it and you walk away from it pissed at yourself. Credit Slay—he made a great play also. It’s one of those deals where we have guys that were trying to make the tackle. I just needed to lay it all out for the guys in that moment.”

Despite what the tape shows, Bridgewater appears to have mended relations with his fellow teammates and coaches. The 29-year-old will remain Denver's starting QB coming out of the Week 11 bye, Fangio announced, accepting the mea culpa.

Others ... well, didn't. And won't.

“I’d bench his a--,” former Jets HC Rex Ryan said Monday on ESPN's Get Up. “You’re not Peyton Manning, dude. You got two gloves. Go tackle his a--.”

Follow Zack on Twitter @KelbermanNFL

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Shawne Merriman names the NFL players he’d love to see fight in MMA

Shawne Merriman has made the cross-over from NFL player to MMA promoter. He currently has his own promotion, aptly called ‘Lights Out Xtreme Fighting.’. As a promoter and former NFL player, Shawne Merriman has big ideas for who he’d like to see compete in MMA. There are some big men that could be a perfect fit for the cage.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Mic Drop: Former NFL All-Pro Shawne Merriman Talks Chargers, Almost Joining Steelers, Career Regrets

Mike Asti electrifies this edition of Mic Drop with guest former NFL All-Pro linebacker Shawne Merriman. The Chargers great tells Mike when he knew Justin Herbert would be a star, his experiences playing against Ben Roethlisberger, the impact a linebacker like LA’s Joey Bosa or Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt can have on a game and if he has any regrets from his playing days.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it’s possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawne Merriman
Person
Peyton Manning
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Chiefs vs. Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs met in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon for a matchup between two of the most explosive teams in the NFL. Unfortunately, a questionable officiating decision in the second half of the contest marred an important drive for Dallas. On third down from...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Ex Broncos#Gambling Com#Broncos News#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

NFL World Is Stunned By Michael Vick’s Admission

Michael Vick in Madden 2004 is one of the most-dominant video game athletes of all-time. The then-Atlanta Falcons quarterback was pretty much unstoppable in the video game. Vick possessed elite speed and throwing ability. Playing as the Falcons quarterback was highly entertaining, while playing against him was incredibly frustrating. For...
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On Russell Wilson

After watching the Seattle Seahawks put up just 10 points on Monday Night Football, it’s evident that Pete Carroll’s offense needs Russell Wilson to return as soon as possible. Geno Smith has proven he’s a serviceable backup quarterback, but the Seahawks are missing Wilson’s ability to make plays off script....
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
The Spun

Titans Have Signed Another Notable Running Back

Replacing Derrick Henry is as difficult as trying to tackle the 6’3”, 240-pound superstar. With Henry set for foot surgery, the Titans continue to stock up on running back depth. Tennessee, who signed future Hall of Famer Adrian Peterson on Monday, returned to the running back market on Tuesday. According...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
622
Followers
931
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

Comments / 0

Community Policy