Devils shock Lightning thanks to four-goal third period outburst

The New Jersey Devils, today, announced the historic release of the organization's first-ever third jersey. Acknowledging the clamoring of fans who have been asking for a primary black jersey for years, the Devils answered with a black-inspired/red-shadowed design that weaves together Jersey pride, Devils history and the state's professional hockey heritage. In collaboration with the New Jersey Devils, NHL and adidas, this sweater is reflective of 90 years of New Jersey hockey history, created by the Devils nearly 40-year legacy and has been guided by the Hall of Fame goaltender, Martin Brodeur. The sweater is a bold step forward for the Devils brand, aligning with the momentum of team primed to pivot to a future window of success.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO