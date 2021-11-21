ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils shock Lightning thanks to four-goal third period outburst

Cover picture for the articleTAMPA, Fla. — Mackenzie Blackwood stopped a penalty shot in the third period for one of his 31 saves, Yegor Sharangovich scored his second goal of the game in New Jersey’s four-goal third period, and the Devils beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 on Saturday. New Jersey also got...

Union Leader

Marchand scores two goals as Bruins topple Devils

Brad Marchand scored twice in a span of 2:42 in the second period as the Boston Bruins never trailed and snapped a three-game road losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J. Marchand recorded his second two-goal game this season by...
NHL
chatsports.com

Islanders shut down by Devils goalie Mackenzie Blackwood in four-goal loss

NEWARK — The Islanders still have eight days before they open the new UBS Arena at Belmont. But Thursday night was the closest they’ve come to playing a home game, both geographically and with the crowd split roughly 50-50 in its loyalties. But the rink or the fan support won’t...
NHL
newyorkcitynews.net

Devils fight to get back on track vs. streaking Lightning

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, but the New Jersey Devils are not in the most festive of moods after Thursday night's disappointing outcome. After squandering their best opening effort in a long time and eventually receiving no points to show for it, the Devils will try to boost their holiday spirits in Saturday's matinee clash with the host Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHL
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Lightning host Devils on Saturday evening

Tampa Bay hosts New Jersey in the first half of a home back-to-back on Saturday night at Amalie Arena. When: Saturday, November 20 - 4 p.m. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App. Projected Lineup.
NHL
NHL

Devils Rally in the Third to Stun Lightning 5-3 | GAME STORY

TAMPA, FL - Trailing 3-1 heading into the third period, the New Jersey Devils came out on fire, scoring three times in the period's opening 10 minutes to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 at Amalie Arena on Saturday. Yegor Sharangovich scored twice while Mackenzie Blackwood made 31 saves, including...
NHL
NHL

Hamilton's Shot Leading to Goal Outburst | FEATURE

The Devils' defenseman has four goals in his past six games to pace the team in that stretch. It took all of 17 seconds for defenseman Dougie Hamilton to make his impact on the New Jersey Devils. Hamilton, playing in his first game in a Devils uniform, buried a shot...
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils Gameday Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning

The New Jersey Devils look to bounce back this afternoon against the defending Stanley Cup Champions. They will try to earn two points in regulation for the first time since Nov. 11. Dawson Mercer, Pavel Zacha, Andreas Johnsson and Jesper Bratt are all tied with a team-leading 11 points on the season.
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Devils 5, Lightning 3

During much of their 7-0-2 point streak, the Lightning defended tightly and limited both the number and quality of opposition scoring chances. That didn't happen in this game against the Devils. So even though the Lightning generated plenty of terrific chances themselves in the game, their problems stemmed not from the fact that they couldn't convert on enough of theirs. They lost this game because of the costly opportunities they yielded.
NHL
Yegor Sharangovich
Victor Hedman
Mackenzie Blackwood
Jimmy Vesey
Jan Rutta
Alex Killorn
Andrei Vasilevskiy
NHL

Devils Unveil First Third Jersey | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils, today, announced the historic release of the organization's first-ever third jersey. Acknowledging the clamoring of fans who have been asking for a primary black jersey for years, the Devils answered with a black-inspired/red-shadowed design that weaves together Jersey pride, Devils history and the state's professional hockey heritage. In collaboration with the New Jersey Devils, NHL and adidas, this sweater is reflective of 90 years of New Jersey hockey history, created by the Devils nearly 40-year legacy and has been guided by the Hall of Fame goaltender, Martin Brodeur. The sweater is a bold step forward for the Devils brand, aligning with the momentum of team primed to pivot to a future window of success.
NHL
rawcharge.com

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s nine-game point streak ended after Saturday’s loss

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first loss in regulation in November, thereby ending their nine-game point streak. The Lightning controlled the game throughout the first two periods, but couldn’t prevent the New Jersey Devils’ comeback in the third period, conceding four unanswered goals [Raw Charge]. There is little...
NHL
Yardbarker

Devils News & Rumors: Hughes, Third Jerseys & More

In this edition of New Jersey Devils news and rumors, we’ll go over Jack Hughes returning to practice in a limited capacity. A look at the Devils releasing their first alternate uniform in franchise history. Plus, Shakir Mukhamadullin possibly extending his contract with Salavat Yulaev Ufa in the KHL. Finally, line combinations from yesterday’s practice before the Devils take on the Minnesota Wild tomorrow at the Prudential Center. Let’s get into the latest news.
NHL
Cheddar News

New Jersey Devils Showcase Home State With Alternate Uniform Debut

The New Jersey Devils are debuting its newest jersey option, only the third uniform in the NHL team's history. Jillian Frechette, SVP of marketing for the Devils, joined Cheddar to talk about the inspiration behind the new-look hockey sweater, the contributions to the design by Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur, and what it means for the Garden State, home to the franchise since the team moved from Colorado in 1982. The jersey launched in stores on Tuesday and players will begin wearing them beginning December 8 as the Devils approach the 40th anniversary in New Jersey.
NHL
localsyr.com

Islanders sink Crunch on two third-period goals

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch were first on the board, but the Bridgeport Islanders had a third period surge to take a 3-1 win tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss moves the Crunch to 5-4-1-0 on the season and wraps up the team’s three-game...
NHL
WFMZ-TV Online

Phantoms second period outburst leads to win over Bears

HERSHEY, Pa. - Lehigh Valley won their second game in-a-row, with a road victory over Hershey, 4-1. After falling behind 1-0 through the first period, the Phantoms scored all four of their goals in the second. Four different goal scorers provided the offense for in the way. Max Willman tied...
NHL
Tampa Bay Lightning
NHL

Third-Period Mistakes Cost Bruins Against Edmonton

BOSTON - The Bruins were in good shape entering the third period on Thursday night. They held a one-goal lead and had kept the best player on the planet in check, which is all relative these days when you're dealing with Connor McDavid. But once the final frame began, Boston's...
NHL
sportsnaut.com

WATCH: Flyers score two third-period goals to upend Hurricanes

Zack MacEwen scored with 9:40 remaining as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied in the third period to defeat the host Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Friday night in Raleigh, N.C. Carter Hart made 39 saves for the Flyers, who have alternated wins and losses in their last seven games. He stopped Carolina’s Andrei Svechnikov in the final minute with one of his late-game glove saves.
NHL
dallassun.com

Jason Robertson's third-period goals clinch Stars' win vs. Red Wings

Jason Robertson scored two third-period goals and the host Dallas Stars defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Tuesday. Robertson, who had only one goal coming into the contest, also added an assist. Ryan Suter, Jamie Benn and Roope Hintz had the other goals for the Stars. Jake Oettinger made 28 saves.
NHL
lvsportsbiz.com

Golden Knights Ride Four-Goal Second Period To 5-2 Win Over Red Wings Thursday

Just the facts: Vegas Golden Knights 5 Detroit Red Wings 2. VGK goal scorers: Nic Hague, Zach Whitecloud (two), Paul “Welcome Back” Cotter, Reilly Smith. Storyline: VGK goalie Robin Lehner dialed in with an injury-racked lineup playing hustling, opportunistic hockey. Attendance: VGK tell us it’s 18,002. Record: 10-7 after 17...
NHL

