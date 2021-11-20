ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Paisano Poll: SGA President Checks-in with the Student Body

By Kaitlyn Rosas
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Student Government president, Jose Escobedo, partnered with the Paisano to talk with the students about their experiences...

