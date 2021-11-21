Detroit Tigers ‘people’ reportedly ‘insist’ team will not spend $300 million on Carlos Correa

There appears to be plenty of interest in free agent shortstop Carlos Correa, but another team may be hesitant to pursue him for one major reason. Correa is expected to seek upwards of $300 million in free agency, and that price tag is proving to be a bit much for some teams. That includes the Detroit Tigers, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. The Tigers “love” Correa but are reluctant to offer that sort of contract due to their array of needs.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO