Detroit Tigers ‘people’ reportedly ‘insist’ team will not spend $300 million on Carlos Correa

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch had breakfast and lunch with Carlos Correa and Correa followed a bunch of Tigers’ players...

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Tigers projected to sign veteran outfielder

We know the Detroit Tigers are interested in signing a shortstop and a couple of veteran starting pitchers but Al Avila has also said the team could have their eye on a veteran outfielder. In a piece recently published on CBSSports.com, R.J. Anderson predicts where he believes the top 20...
NFL
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees GM Brian Cashman weighs in on Carlos Correa, Anthony Rizzo

The GM Meetings are taking place in Carlsbad, Calif., and Yankees GM Brian Cashman spoke to reporters Tuesday. Cashman said he has “some latitude” on the team’s budget, after talking to owner Hal Steinbrenner. The club was able to stay below the base luxury tax threshold of $210M this year, effectively resetting as a first-time payor for future penalties – if something resembling the current system remains in place in the next collective bargaining agreement.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees Rumors: Carlos Correa injury could derail Cashman’s pursuit

The New York Yankees are in heavy pursuit of a shortstop ahead of an expected December 1 lockout. The expectation is that both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien will sign prior to that date, putting a bit more pressure on general manager Brian Cashman. However, it is likely the Yankees will land either Seager or Houston Astro star infielder, Carlos Correa.
MLB
MLive.com

Former Tigers slugger getting big payday in Japan

When the Detroit Tigers signed Renato Nunez just before spring training, some thought he would end up being the club’s regular first baseman. He played nearly every day for the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 and 2020, blasting 43 home runs in 815 plate appearances. But things didn’t work out for...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Brian Cashman Shares Honest Admission On Carlos Correa

The New York Yankees are in a market for a shortstop in free agency this year. Carlos Correa might be the top available option at the position. Of course, a Correa-Yankees marriage isn’t as easy as it sounds. The 27-year-old spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Houston Astros, and there’s no love lost between them and the Yankees.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa outrageous comments about Derek Jeter

Former New York Yankee Hall of Famer Derek Jeter is labeled as one of the more overrated players of all time. The takes are simply outrageous as Jeter proved throughout his career that he’s one of the best shortstops in MLB history. He wasn’t the greatest fielder of all time but he had an elite bat for a shortstop and was a winner.
MLB
CBS Boston

Report: Eduardo Rodriguez Signing With Detroit Tigers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are losing starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to free agency. The left-handed pitcher was “close to finalizing” a contract with the Detroit Tigers, according to Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. Not long after that, Jon Heyman reported the deal was agreed upon — a five-year contract. Sources: The Tigers are close to finalizing a multiyear deal with free agent LHP Eduardo Rodriguez. Rodriguez had a 4.16 ERA and 3.32 FIP last season for the Red Sox. Finished sixth in Cy Young voting in 2019. — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) November 15, 2021 Eduardo Rodriguez is headed to the Tigers on...
MLB
FanSided

MLB rumors: Did Carlos Correa give free agency hint?

Free agent shortstop Carlos Correa may have provided a hint about his ideal suitor, though it remains unclear. On Monday morning, the Detroit Tigers made the first big move on the free agent market, by convincing pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to sign in MoTown. E-Rod left Beantown in the dust, signing a five-year deal worth at least $77 million and potentially more with incentives.
MLB
The Crawfish Boxes

For the Astros, it’s either re-signing Carlos Correa or waiting for Jeremy Peña

The Astros don’t have a regular shortstop anymore. Carlos Correa, the star who owned the position for the past seven years, is no longer a member of the team at least for now. For the second year in a row, Houston faces the departure of one of its studs — George Springer, if you’re wondering. To have Correa back, they need to put enough numbers on the table to beat the competition.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Derek Jeter reacts to swipe from Carlos Correa

If Carlos Correa was hoping to get a rise out of Derek Jeter with his recent comments about The Captain, he appears to have failed. The All-Star shortstop Correa made some remarks during a recent interview questioning whether Jeter deserved the five Gold Glove Awards that he won during his career. The interview, conducted by former MLB player Carlos Baerga, was in Spanish.
MLB
