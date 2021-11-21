Pleasant Sunday, another front Monday morning

Happy Wednesday! Another chilly start to the day today, but there is warmer weather just around the corner. We’re waking up to temperatures near, or just below, freezing this morning across the Valley. Slightly higher humidity to start the day has allowed for some more frost to develop this morning as well. That means many of you may need the scraper to start the day. As we move through the morning, we will see some sunshine which will allow things to warm up as we move into the afternoon. However, clouds are more likely to move in as we push into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will be much warmer than every other day this week, climbing into the upper 50s for most. That wind will be breezy again today, gusting from the south at 10 to 25 mph. Overall, it should be a pretty good day for travel anywhere across the southeast.
