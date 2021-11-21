ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Pleasant Sunday, another front Monday morning

WLOX
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are going to be clear and cold tonight. Lows will drop into the low 40s along the coast. Interior locations will fall into the 30s and could see frost conditions. Our winds will settle down tonight, but any winds will make it feel colder than it is. Tuesday will be...

www.wlox.com

Fox 59

Rain Thanksgiving morning with much colder air on the way

Temperatures will go a little “backwards” on Thanksgiving Day. We will see our warmest temperatures just after midnight Thursday morning, then there will be a steady decrease in temperatures through the afternoon. Expect the upper 30s and low 40s by 5 PM. A cold front will help get showers cooking...
ENVIRONMENT
KLFY News 10

Scattered Rain Expected Thanksgiving Afternoon

Expect a warmer night as lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will see a good chance of rain tomorrow afternoon ans early tomorrow evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Highs Friday will be in the low 60s with a partly sunny sky. Showers return late Saturday afternoon. If […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Taylor's Wednesday Midday First Alert Forecast

Wednesday will be nice and dry. Slightly warmer for Thanksgiving Thursday. Then, chance for showers in South Mississippi Thursday night. Click and watch the forecast video for details. Wesley's Wednesday Early First Alert Forecast. Updated: 12 hours ago. Chilly start to Wednesday but a brief and slight warming trend is...
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Wesley's Wednesday Early First Alert Forecast

It's been a nice Wednesday so far! We'll stay cool this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and no rain is expected. Thanksgiving will be warmer with highs in the 70s. A few showers are possible that evening thanks to a cold front. Here's your full forecast.
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Turning colder for Thanksgiving

Some weather changes are starting to take shape across North Texas. The most noticeable change today will be in the form of more cloud cover. Skies will be overcast for much of the day followed by a chance of showers late tonight. Temperatures will be nice and mild, topping out in the mid 70s this afternoon. A gusty south wind will contribute to today’s warmth.
DALLAS, TX
News 12

STORM WATCH: Mild Thanksgiving Day ahead; tracking rain for Thanksgiving night

Thanksgiving Day will be dry and mild for most of the day, but Storm Watch Team meteorologists are tracking the potential for heavy rain by the nighttime hours. Meteorologist Justin Godynick says that the rain will continue into Friday morning, but should clear by the afternoon. Curren says there is also the potential for some snow by Sunday night.
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Pleasant evening, Cold Front passing on Thanksgiving

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good evening, Gulf Coast! We had a lovely day with plenty of sunshine with temperatures around the mid-60’s. Tonight will be more mild in the 40’s north of I-10 and low-to-mid 50’s at the beaches. Skies will stay mostly clear with dry conditions expected. Thanksgiving starts off...
MOBILE, AL
WDSU

Showers Possible on Thanksgiving

It's a fantastic day out now but another cold front will drive through the Thanksgiving Day tomorrow bringing in a chance of showers and cooler air after it passes. Temperatures are already warmer than yesterday and we'll be even warmer on Thanksgiving before the front arrives. As for rain, it now looks like the chances will enter the forecast after the noon hour over the North Shore tomorrow but not until after 3 PM for the South Shore. Showers are still not very likely for the entire region, but it's a higher probability for rain over the North Shore. Once the chances come to New Orleans, they'll hit right when the Bills - Saints game will be in full swing. If your Thanksgiving plans have Saints Tickets in them, I'd have some rain gear with you just in case. After the front, cooler air spills in for Friday and Saturday and will be dry, but another chance of showers will re-enter the forecast by Sunday. All rain chances will be gone by the time we're all getting back to work and school next week. Have a great day and a Happy Thanksgiving!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLOX

MHP begins Thanksgiving enforcement period Wednesday morning

LIVE REPORT: Ocean Springs dedicates Parks & Recreation building to John McKay. A special dedication taking place in Ocean Springs where longtime Jackson County public servant John McKay is honored. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The season of giving is well underway in South Mississippi as the community works to...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WAFF

Chilly start with clouds & winds returning for the afternoon

Happy Wednesday! Another chilly start to the day today, but there is warmer weather just around the corner. We’re waking up to temperatures near, or just below, freezing this morning across the Valley. Slightly higher humidity to start the day has allowed for some more frost to develop this morning as well. That means many of you may need the scraper to start the day. As we move through the morning, we will see some sunshine which will allow things to warm up as we move into the afternoon. However, clouds are more likely to move in as we push into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures today will be much warmer than every other day this week, climbing into the upper 50s for most. That wind will be breezy again today, gusting from the south at 10 to 25 mph. Overall, it should be a pretty good day for travel anywhere across the southeast.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Rounds of rain likely for the second half of your Thanksgiving Thursday

TONIGHT: The one word to describe the weather across the Ohio Valley today. Seasonable. Very mild and comfortable weather across the Ohio Valley with sunshine early in the day, leaving way to partly sunny conditions with a few mid-level clouds building in this afternoon. Temperatures today maxed out in the upper 40s for most of us. It was a nice day to be outdoors and prep the yard if you had to. As we transition into the evening hours of your Thanksgiving Eve, we will stay mainly cloudy for the rest of the night and almost all day tomorrow. Temperatures will not get too cold tonight, only bottoming out in the upper 30s. Winds will generally blow from the south around 5-10 mph.
ENVIRONMENT

