ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

The Most Important Things To Consider When Renovating

By Allen Brown
laguestlist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenovating a home is one of the most stressful and time-consuming endeavors that people can undertake. It also happens to be one of the most expensive, too. But it’s not just about money – renovating your house is an investment in you and your family’s future. Why? Well, there are many...

laguestlist.com

Comments / 0

Related
handymantips.org

What to Consider When Choosing a Contractor for Your Bathroom Renovation

Hiring a contractor for your bathroom renovation is no small feat. There are many things to consider, including cost, time frame, the skill level required, certification information, and licensing information. The first thing you should do is ask yourself what it is that you want. Then, figure out how much budget you are willing to spend, what bathroom style you are hoping for, and what materials will be best for your personal needs.
HOME & GARDEN
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

5 Things to Consider When Choosing a New Kitchen Backsplash

Homeowners spend a lot of time and effort designing their kitchen. The kitchen is not just a place for cooking. It is the most used room in the house, according to the real estate company Trulia. One area that often gets overlooked in the design process of the kitchen is the backsplash.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
impressiveinteriordesign.com

5 Things To Consider When Hiring A Window Tinting Professional

If you’re looking for a smart investment both for your home and car, tint all of the windows. Tinted windows can provide countless benefits, namely keeping your interiors cooler, protecting you from the sun’s harmful UV rays, and increasing the security of your investments. According to Denver window tint, your...
thezebra.org

Here Are the Top Important Elements to Consider When Buying Jewelry Online

The advancement of technology has transformed modern commerce. Gone are the times when you had to bounce from shop to shop to try out the latest items. Nowadays, all you have to do is go online to locate what you’re looking for. Suppose you want to expand your jewelry collection or surprise someone with a specific piece of jewelry. In that case, the Internet provides a more convenient, affordable, and fascinating purchasing platform than conventional physical jewelry stores. With such a diverse selection of jewelry, you can always find anything to compliment your outfit. On the other hand, online jewelry purchasing can be laden with dangers such as fraud, poor quality jewelry, and late shipment, among other issues. This essay will examine ways to overcome these difficulties when shopping for jewelry online. Continue reading.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Kitchn

The Surprising Piece of Furniture from Your Grandparents’ House That’s Coming Back in Style

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
rismedia.com

Carpeting or Hardwood Floors? Which to Choose for Your Home

Deciding between carpeting or hardwood flooring? Each has advantages and disadvantages. Carpet can make a house feel warm, and it’s available in a wide range of colors and piles, or heights. Hardwood is popular because of its attractive appearance and the way it can work with practically any types of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
theeverygirl.com

10 Holiday Living Rooms We Want to Copy Immediately

Nothing marks the start of the holiday season quite like bringing out a dusty box of holiday decor from the depths of a storage closet, turning on a cheesy Christmas movie starring Vanessa Hudgens for some cheerful background noise, whipping up some hot chocolate, and decking the halls to make your home a festive wonderland.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

27 Dreamy Bedroom Decorating Ideas for Women of Any Age

A bedroom refresh is necessary for everyone at some point in our lives. Maybe your style changes, you've moved to a new space, or you're just ready for something new. Hunting for inspiration can be overwhelming, with hundreds of photos on Instagram, Pinterest, and Google filling your screen all at once. If you're not sure where to start, don't worry.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $50 Space Saver Just Might Be IKEA’s Most Under-the-Radar, Stylish Storage Solution

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to stylish storage, IKEA really doesn’t miss. Their pieces are designer-approved, easy to personalize, and you can even score some of their solutions for under $150. You’ve probably seen IKEA’s famous PAX wardrobes in people’s homes as closets as well as their chic kitchen cabinets, but what about bathroom storage? If you don’t have spacious under-sink vanity cupboards or drawers, finding places to store things in a tiny bath might stump you. One place that you could (and should) take advantage of though is… right above your toilet! That’s where renter Emma Frank added a super-stylish, $50 space-saving shelving unit, and — you guessed it! — it’s from IKEA.
SHOPPING
East Bay Times

Home decor: New home trends for 2022

The prospect of making any major home design decision — picking out flooring, cabinets or counters — twists my stomach into knots. And that’s just one design choice. When new-home buyers have to make all those design decisions at once, they might as well just plan on dissolving into sobbing puddles of self-doubt.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy