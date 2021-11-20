ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatty Purple Makeup Tutorial

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHello beautiful creatures! Today I’m sharing a long, relaxing, chatty purple makeup tutorial. I share my current top 5 favorite musicians and a little about why I listen to them. I list my current top 5 life changing books and why they matter to me. And finally I give you my...

wfla.com

Best goth eye makeup

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have a true passion for gothic industrial music or you just like to look a little mysterious sometimes, goth eye makeup can be a great way to express yourself. It looks awesome no matter the color or shape of your eyes or the color of your skin. Anyone can enjoy being as goth as they feel. It’s one of those subcultures that accepts you just as you are, and the best goth eye makeup is the Melt Cosmetics She’s In Parties Eye-Shadow Palette.
TrendHunter.com

Immortal Superhero Makeup Collections

Fans of the Marvel Comics Universe and makeup enthusiasts will be excited as Urban Decay has teamed up with Marvel Studios for a Limited Edition 'Eternals' inspired line. Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' is the newest film in the franchise. It follows "a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reuniting to battle the evil Deviants," according to the film's official synopsis.
ABC 4

Tips for photoshoot makeup

Vamp up your makeup look for this year’s family pictures with tips from Sierra’s Beauties. Hair and makeup artist Sierra Miller joined us on the show today to give a tutorial she hopes will help you at home!. The makeup used on her model showed a natural look on one...
Hypebae

Rihanna Shares an Easy Makeup Tutorial for Her Peachy Look

Rihanna reveals one way she achieves one of her many flawless looks by dropping a peachy makeup tutorial using her Fenty Beauty products. The singer-slash-entrepreneur took to the official Fenty Beauty YouTube channel to give fans an inside look on how they can copy her glam. “Resting B*tch Face, but make it peachy,” reads the caption. “Watch Rihanna’s step-by-step rundown on how to achieve her radiant fall peachy makeup look. Resting Peach Face is the ultimate lip and cheek duo that’ll give your Fenty Face a sheer pop of color with a nourishing peachy pout.”
TrendHunter.com

15 Makeup Stocking Stuffers

With the holidays fast approaching, no doubt many individuals are looking for playful ways to show how much they care for the people in their lives—this list of makeup stocking stuffers provides some gift ideas for the cosmetic-obsessed friend, lover, or family member. Recently, NARS launched its 2021 Unwrapped Collection,...
TrendHunter.com

Purple-Toned Retro Sneakers

American footwear brand New Balance has returned with a 'Purple/Silver Metallic' version of its classic running heritage sneaker, the 992. Made from a blend of soft Supima cotton and pigskin, the new 992 maintains the shoe's iconic, premium aesthetic while delivering a striking retro-inspired colorway. In addition, the sneaker comes...
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
imdb.com

Saweetie Teases What to Expect During Her MTV EMAs 2021 Hosting Gig

Saweetie has had a great year, and it's only going to get better. For starters, the rapper is hosting the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards this Sunday. E! News' Daily Pop caught up with Saweetie before she takes the stage at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, and lucky for her fans, the gig sounds like it's going to be well worth the watch. "I think MTV is fun. It's innovative, it's out the box," Saweetie said during the exclusive chat on Thursday, Nov. 11. "And that's the type of artist I am." She continued, "So when I got the call to do it, it was a no brainer." The "Tap In" singer didn't give away...
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
Hello Magazine

Beyoncé almost breaks the internet in plunging white gown – and woah

Beyoncé took social media by storm on Wednesday when she wore a plunging white gown in a new Instagram photo with husband Jay-Z. The singer's snap has racked up over one million likes in a matter of hours, and it's not hard to see why. The 40-year-old looked sensational in the figure-hugging gown, which she styled with a white fur coat and a yellow diamond necklace.
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
Miami Herald

‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
Footwear News

Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
