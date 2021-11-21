Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Not ready to return

Dzingel (upper body) scored a goal and served a fighting major in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Dzingel opened the scoring 5:59 into the first period. He also fought Blue Jackets rookie Cole Sillinger in the third. Dzingel saw 11:58 of ice time in a fourth-line role, though the Coyotes' lackluster offense should provide him plenty of opportunities to move up to a scoring line. He has three points, eight shots on net, 29 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in seven contests.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO