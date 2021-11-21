ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes' Christian Fischer: Not ready to return

 4 days ago

Fischer (upper body) remains on injured reserve and won't play...

Coyotes place Jaskin, Fischer on IR; Larsson in COVID-19 protocols

Arizona Coyotes forwards Dmitrij Jaskin and Christian Fischer have been moved to the injured reserve Monday, while Johan Larsson was placed in COVID-19 protocols. Larsson, who has five points this year, entered the COVID-19 protocols after forward Andrew Ladd went into those restrictions on Saturday. With those moves, the team...
NHL

Coyotes Recall Fasching, Jenik & McCartney, Place Fischer, Jaskin on IR

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled forwards Hudson Fasching, Jan Jenik and Ben McCartney from the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate. The Coyotes also placed forwards Christian Fischer and Dmitrij Jaskin on Injured Reserve. Fasching, 26,...
Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Moves to LTIR

Karlsson (foot) was placed on long-term injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly. This is a procedural move for Karlsson, which won't impact his timeline to return. By putting Karlsson on LTIR, the Golden Knights had the cap space to activate Max Pacioretty (lower body) for Wednesday's game versus the Predators. Karlsson isn't expected back until mid-December.
Christian Fischer
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Not ready to return

Anderson (upper body) remains out for Tuesday's game versus the Penguins, per the NHL media site. Anderson has now missed six straight games with the injury. Dustin Tokarski will start Tuesday while Aaron Dell serves as the backup. Anderson's next chance to return is Thursday versus the Flames.
Injury bug bites Coyotes once more as Fischer, Jaskin set to miss time

Injuries have hit the one-win Arizona Coyotes once again. In a Monday press release, the Coyotes announced they had placed Christian Fischer and Dimitrij Jaškin on injured reserve. Jaškin was injured following a knee-to-knee collision Saturday with Nashville Predators defenseman Mark Borowiecki. The collision likely ended Jaškin’s season. Fischer was...
Coyotes at Blues probable lines: Krug, Sundqvist return

After three losses in a row, two of which were very late-third period losses, the Blues clearly need a spark. They’ve played fine, relatively speaking, but watching them you can tell that they’re pooped. Reinforcements would be welcome. Ask, and ye shall receive. The Arizona Coyotes were probably hoping that...
Coyotes' Ryan Dzingel: Goal and fight in return

Dzingel (upper body) scored a goal and served a fighting major in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets. Dzingel opened the scoring 5:59 into the first period. He also fought Blue Jackets rookie Cole Sillinger in the third. Dzingel saw 11:58 of ice time in a fourth-line role, though the Coyotes' lackluster offense should provide him plenty of opportunities to move up to a scoring line. He has three points, eight shots on net, 29 PIM and an even plus-minus rating in seven contests.
Bucks' Middleton ready to return after missing eight games

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton is practicing with his teammates again and expects to play Wednesday against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing eight games due to a positive COVID-19 test. “I’ve been working out the last couple of days here while guys were on the road,”...
Dolphins' Christian Wilkins: Ready to face Jets

Wilkins (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports. Wilkins logged two limited sessions to close the week and entered Sunday with a questionable tag. He'll be ready to take on the Jets, and he has recorded at least five tackles in three of his last four contests.
Sanders ready to return to practice with tough decision looming

When the Eagles get on the practice field Wednesday to prepare to face the Saints, they’ll have Miles Sanders with them. The Eagles have activated Sanders’ 21-day practice window, which means he could return to game action as early as this coming Sunday at home against the Saints. Sanders has...
Girls hockey: Local teams ready for return to normal

After playing a season amid a surge in the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21, members of local prep girls hockey teams are excited to get back to some normalcy. Both Mankato teams have resumed practice and are set to open the season this week. Here’s a look at both teams. Mankato...
