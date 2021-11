If you like monsters, going on adventures, and having the option to show your dominance in a competitive arena, Summoners War is the game for you. Com2uS released Summoners War: Sky Arena in 2014, the game is one of a few titles that are responsible for pioneering mobile esports into what it is today. As such, it hosts a world championship every year that brings players together worldwide in a bid to become champion, winning a nice paycheck while they’re at it. But, of course, to claim victory, there are various things to consider, from what characters to use to which runes you equip them with.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO