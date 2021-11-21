ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No. 20 Pittsburgh 48, Virginia 38

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 4 days ago

Virginia714107—38 Pittsburgh0241014—48 UVA_Thompson 3 pass from Armstrong (Farrell kick), 10:28. PITT_Addison 11 pass from Pickett (Scarton kick), 14:56. PITT_Addison 18 pass from Pickett (Scarton kick), 10:01. UVA_Hollins 2 run (Farrell kick), 6:52. PITT_Abanikanda 98...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Punishment for Cameron Heyward ‘punching’ Justin Herbert, revealed

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward has been in hot water as of late due to a “punch” he gave the Los Angeles Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert in the fourth quarter of the Steelers-Chargers Week 11 matchup. The offense did not result in an ejection for Heyward, but has merited a review for a fine, as Ian Rapoport tweets:
NFL
The Spun

A Major Boost Is Coming For The Cowboys’ Defense

The Cowboys fell to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 on Sunday night. It’s their second loss in three tries. Fortunately, they’re getting a major boost on the defense side of the ball. It’s still unclear how soon the “near future” is. But it sounds like Lawrence will be available in...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
3 News Now

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will not play against Iowa because of a shoulder injury, according to Huskers head coach Scott Frost. The injury happened in the first half of last Saturday's game against Wisconsin. "Adrian won't be available," Frost said on Monday. "He has a shoulder...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#American Football#Pittsburgh0241014#Uvapitt First Downs2728
insidethestar.com

Injury Updates on Lamb, Lawrence, & Wilson Before Thanksgiving Kickoff

The short week between Dallas’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and tomorrow’s Thanksgiving game against the Las Vegas Raiders has put health and injury issues at the forefront of conversation. Based on news coming out of today’s practice, we have good and bad news for you regarding a few different Cowboys and their playing statuses.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Warren Sapp Takes Shots at Steelers DE Cam Heyward

It is unclear what Warren Sapp’s problem with Cam Heyward is, but the Hall of Famer used an innocuous Sunday Night Football promo as an opportunity to take a shot at the Steelers defensive end. Late Sunday night, Sapp tweeted a picture of NBC’s Steelers-Chargers promo with a strangely disrespectful...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Derrick

Pittsburgh's defense struggling with consistency

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have very little margin for error, no matter who is at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, halfway through the season, the only consistent thing about the Steelers’ offense is that it is not going to score 30 points and most weeks, 20 may be asking a lot.
NFL
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: UNC-Pittsburgh

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – It’s been known since January that North Carolina’s football schedule was backloaded, although no one could have accurately forecasted what that actually meant for a Tar Heel team that’s proven a unique ability to both score and surrender touchdowns at efficiently similar rates. Five days after...
NFL
Scarlet Nation

THI Podcast: Previewing Carolina At Pittsburgh

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s game at Pittsburgh on Thursday night, the challenges the Tar Heels will face in taking on the Panthers, and what they must do to earn a victory. Carolina is playing at Pitt on a Thursday night for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
247Sports

UNC-Pittsburgh: Mack Brown Postgame

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- After falling behind 23-7 at halftime, North Carolina fought its way back but ultimately couldn't leave Heinz Field with the upset victory over Pittsburgh, losing 30-23 in overtime. After a dismal offensive performance in the first half that included 120 yards of total offense and Sam Howell getting sacked five times, the team flipped a switch on both sides of the ball. Behind its star quarterback, the North Carolina offense scored 16 points and gained 265 yards. The defense was able to shut Pitt and its star quarterback Kenny Pickett out in the second half after getting picked apart in the first two quarters. A plethora of mistakes cost the Tar Heels, very much including 105 penalty yards. On the last offensive drive, a mistimed snap and a false start prevented the Tar Heels from being able to punch the ball in and take the lead. A dropped interception took away a final shot to win the game in regulation. In overtime, with the rain pouring down, the Tar Heels's offense wasn't able to muster anything.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
College Football News

Detroit at Pittsburgh Prediction, Game Preview

Detroit at Pittsburgh prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, November 14. Record: Detroit (0-8), Pittsburgh (5-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Detroit at Pittsburgh Game Preview. Why Detroit Will...
NFL
chatsports.com

Crosby and Dumoulin back on the ice in Pittsburgh

After playing just one game this season following a recovery from wrist surgery, Sidney Crosby’s season hit another bump with a positive COVID test sending him to protocol. Crosby, along with Brian Dumoulin who entered the same day, are going through the stages of clearing the protocol and returning to the lineup. Both are out of isolation and were able to get onto the ice today back in Pittsburgh, with the team up in Ottawa for tonight’s game against the Senators.
NHL
Derrick

Pittsburgh prepared for winless Lions squad

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t want to hear it. Sure, the Pittsburgh Steelers have won four straight to recover from a 1-3 start and find themselves in the mix in the unpredictable AFC North. But that doesn’t mean their longtime quarterback thinks his team is any good. Or at least good enough to meet the standard he has played a pivotal part in helping set during his 18 years on the job.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy