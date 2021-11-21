ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Game stream: New Orleans Pelicans vs. Indiana Pacers

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (3-15) play against the Indiana Pacers (11-11) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday November 20, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans 94, Indiana Pacers 111 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider

Top Rookies on Sat

Josh Giddey, 15 pts, 8 reb, 3 ast, 1 stl

Jalen Green, 16 pts, 2 reb, 2 ast

Jalen Suggs, 14 pts, 6 rebs, 4 ast, 1 stl

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, 13 pts, 8 reb, 1 ast

Alperen Sengun, 10 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast

Trey Murphy, 8 pts, 6 reb, 1 ast, 2 stl, 1 blk in 19 min – 12:22 AM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

So several Jazz players criticized NBA refs against the Pacers for not nipping physicality in the bud earlier in games this season before emotions spill over.

I’d keep an eye on that in this game especially after the Holmes foul. – 11:47 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Malcolm Brogdon mentioned this week that he needs to be a better leader when setting the tone early in games. I asked him how he fells he is progressing in accomplishing that. Enjoyed his response: pic.twitter.com/Xvjgdom7b311:24 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

The @Minnesota Timberwolves win 138-95 @TargetCenterMN, going 3-1 over the four-game homestand.

The +43 margin of victory is the second-largest in franchise history (+58, 127-74 vs. Chicago on Nov. 8, 2001).

Minnesota will face the Pelicans in New Orleans on Monday at 7 pm. – 11:15 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans have had a lot of guys underperform, but Satoransky has been the most surprising IMO. Solid NBA player four seasons in a row. Great summer with Czech Republic.

This season? 2.6 ppg on 30.2% shooting. – 10:13 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

It looked like Will Mallory was going to score an amazing TD, but Zion Nelson called for holding. – 9:55 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

A 72-yard TD pass to Will Mallory off some trickeration is coming back because of a Zion Nelson hold. – 9:55 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Brandon Ingram

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…9:54 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Willie Green on Kira Lewis Jr. (28 pts this weekend vs. Clippers, Pacers): “He’s keeping it really simple. If he has an open look, he takes it. He gets us into our offense. He’s using his speed, picking up fullcourt defensively.” – 9:49 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans were thoroughly dominated by the Pacers in tonight’s 111-94 loss.

It was a sad watch for 3 quarters. The execution by the regulars was horrendous. Their effort was miserable.

Let’s hope they flush this one quick and bounce back Monday. https://t.co/Kfb2XtlY12 pic.twitter.com/smqSlmspbR9:43 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Interesting to hear Myles Turner talk about how last night was a wake up call. He was proud of the teams response, though, and talked about how the offensive glass (see also: tip slam over 3 guys) is a way for him to find more opportunities. – 9:42 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

bounced back in a big way 💪

@Domantas Sabonis: 20p/10r/6a/2s

@Justin Holiday: 17p/2a

@Malcolm Brogdon: 16p/4a/2r

@kelan30_: 12p/3a/2r

@Myles Turner: 11p/9r/2b

#PacersWin | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/vKcqGYdvSY9:41 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Kira Lewis Jr.

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…9:37 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Willie Green on Brandon Ingram: “He’s still finding his rhythm. Not scoring as high as he would like, we would like. But I have to do a better job of putting him in a position to score. The defense is loaded up on him. We’ll take a look at it in the next couple of days.” – 9:34 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tonight’s stat leaders ⤵️

@Jonas Valanciunas 19 pts, 8/15 FGM, 13 reb, 2 ast

@MarshallNaji 14 pts, 6 reb, 3 ast

@Brandon Ingram 12 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb

@Kira Lewis 12 pts, 3 reb

#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/kuucJSDYxq9:28 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Pacers break it open with third quarter surge, en route to 111-94 home win over #Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas: 19 pts, 13 reb

Kira Lewis Jr.: 12 pts off bench

@PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: on.nba.com/3FwE4Vt9:26 PM

New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR

Postgame Interviews (11/20 at IND):

Willie Green

Brandon Ingram

Kira Lewis Jr. – 9:24 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…9:23 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Pacers break it open with 3Q surge, dominating period by 20-point margin en route to 111-94 home win over #Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas 19 pts, 13 reb. Kira Lewis Jr. 12 pts off bench. @PanzuraStorage postgame wrap: https://t.co/IrzrgnXtR7 pic.twitter.com/rTLkKDMJvp9:20 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Which players lead the NBA in total miles run this season?

Tyrese Maxey, 44.9

Fred VanVleet, 43.2

Domantas Sabonis, 42.6

Miles Bridges, 42.2

CJ McCollum, 42.1

Dejounte Murray, 41.5

Russell Westbrook, 41

OG Anunoby, 40.4

Lonzo Ball, 40.2

Zach LaVine, 40.1 basketballnews.com/stories/20-nba…9:20 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Final score from Indy. pic.twitter.com/oJe5aKSbY69:18 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Final: Pacers 111, Pelicans 94

Valanciunas 19 pts & 13 rebs

Ingram 12 pts (4-14 FG)

Marshall 14 pts in the 4th

Pels with another ugly loss that’ll drop them to 3-15 this season, 1-9 on the road. – 9:17 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

FINAL: Pacers 111, Pelicans 94.

New Orleans drops to 3-15.

It was never in doubt. – 9:16 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

back in the W column 🙌

#PacersWin | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/gqz3fAIwVA9:15 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

FINAL: Pacers 111, Pelicans 94

– JV: 19p, 13r, 8/15 FG, 23 min

– BI: 12p, 4a, 3r, 4/14 FG, 26 min

– Kira: 12p, 3r

– Naji: 14p, 6r, 3a, 8/8 FT

Pels: 39.8 FG%, 6/18 3P, 18/19 FT

Pacers: 46.2 FG%, 14/38 3P, 13/18 FT

Pels: 16 turnovers – 9:15 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Final: Pacers 111, Pelicans 94. Sato and NAW combined to shoot 3 of 12. Brandon Ingram didn’t score until New Orleans trailed by 20. Pels (3-15) have the NBA’s second-worst record. – 9:15 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers get a much-needed bounce-back win. They smoked the Pelicans 111-94. Sabonis, Brogdon, and Turner were excellent, and the bench looked the most connected they have in a while. After a gross week, I’m sure everyone in the org was happy to see this performance. – 9:14 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers hammer the Pelicans, 111-94, to snap three-game slide.

They led by 13 after 1, 32 after 3 and the starters played ~22mins. Sabonis had 20/10/6, Turner with 11/9. Pacers were +24 beyond the arc.

Up next: at Chicago on Monday. – 9:13 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers up huge and Oshae Brissett, Brad Wanamaker, and Jeremy Lamb have checked in. Looks like the reserves who mad yesterday more tolerable will close out this one. – 8:53 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

enjoying this very much. pic.twitter.com/xLr0Crgjii8:48 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jaxson Hayes getting beat by TJ McConnell to the rim?

Woof.

The Pelicans are down 96-64 to the Pacers after three quarters.

Worst first 36 minutes of the season. Hands down. – 8:47 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers up 96-64 after 3 quarters. The Pelicans… do not look good. The Pacers look great. Excellent, highlight filled third quarter from Myles Turner, who has 11 and 9 tonight. 3 blocks, too, and a casual +32. – 8:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

COACH 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/c1gnCWNIEA8:46 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers up 96-64 after 3, easily their largest lead of the season in 18 games.

Just what they needed. – 8:46 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

New Orleans is down 32 entering the 4th quarter. – 8:45 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The lack of effort by Nickeil or Trey to get Duarte’s miss … ouch. – 8:45 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jonas Valanciunas has 19 and 13 in 23 minutes.

And at this rate, I don’t think we should see him or Brandon Ingram again tonight.

Play the kids, get out of town.

Also, would love to see the Nashville version of Jaxson Hayes. – 8:43 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

😤😤😤

@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/rzWxwo6ndE8:43 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

It’s officially an ass-kicking in Indiana – 8:40 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

So, everyone excited for Thanksgiving week?

(Pelicans down 86-60 and it’s just all bad.) – 8:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Myles Turner with a nasty tip slam as the Pacers lead jumps to 26. Kelan Martin couldn’t believe it and ran back to defense with his hands on his head. Pacers rolling. – 8:35 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Highest assist game for Sabonis since the first of the month. Still 18mins left in the game, too, and he’s got 20-10-6.

With the Pacers up by 22, he likely won’t play enough to secure his first triple-double of the season. – 8:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

CASHHHHH 💸

@Domantas Sabonis beats the shot clock 🙌 pic.twitter.com/6DW9aHSgfx8:30 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Jonas Valanciunas has 19 points, 10 rebounds and is -27.

Shows how bad the Pelicans are getting worked overall. – 8:30 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Sabonis has a 3 and an assist on the last two Pacers possessions. He’s up to 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Fantastic performance as the blue and gold go up 20. – 8:29 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Out of the timeout, Sabonis brought the ball up, then set a screen and opened up Holiday for a 3, his fourth.

Pacers have launched 27 3s to the Pelicans’ 10. – 8:26 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

got him again 😈

@Myles Turner | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/sUCFjweiIm8:24 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Ingram beats the shot clock for the 3️⃣

📺: @BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/ZHaJ819hHj8:22 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the @PointsBetIN Numbers at the Half 📊 pic.twitter.com/E9YF22XIjI8:08 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Pacers 58, Pelicans 46

Valanciunas 15 pts & 8 rebs

Ingram 6 pts (2-8 FG)

NAW 6 pts (2-7 FG)

Pels somehow go into halftime only down 12 pts despite a really ugly 1st half on offense. Once again, the guard play without Devonte’ Graham has been a major issue – 8:02 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

up a dozen at the break.

@Domantas Sabonis: 14p/7r/4a

@Justin Holiday: 14p/2a pic.twitter.com/jc6xt8P2JA8:02 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans are down 58-46 to the Pacers at halftime. Feels like the deficit should be larger.

Thing that jumps off the statsheet: 3-pointers

Pacers: 8-21

Pelicans: 4-9

That disparity has to shrink in the 2nd half if New Orleans hopes to come back. – 8:02 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers lead the Pelicans 58-46 at halftime. Hard to overstate how much better this team looked in this half than they did last night. 38.1% from deep, only 4 turnovers, only 7 fouls. Night and day.

Sabonis and Holiday leading the way with 14 points each. – 8:01 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pacers 58, Pelicans 46

– JV: 15p, 8r, 7/12 FG, 1/1 3P

– Ingram: 6p, 3a, 2r

– NAW: 6p, 4a, 2r

Pels: 40.9 FG%, 4/9 3P, 6/6 FT

Pacers: 48.9 FG%, 8/21 3P, 4/6 FT – 8:00 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers have led the entire way and by as much as 20. Up 58-46 on the Pelicans at the half. Just four turnovers is acceptable; none in the 1Q.

Sabonis & Holiday each have 14pts. Valanciunas has 15/8. – 8:00 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Missing rebounds last night. Missing makeable buckets tonight.

Jaxson Hayes, man. He needs to be better in year 3. – 7:57 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

this dime though 👀

@Domantas Sabonis ➡️ @Torrey Craig

#GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/6DLVQH8Ez57:51 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

9⃣ straight from @Justin Holiday 💰 pic.twitter.com/jg19RhO2uL7:49 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers look a lot better when Justin Holiday’s shots actually go in. This has been a note from Captain Obvious.

They’re up 20. – 7:47 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

And there’s Jonas Valanciunas’ first 3-point attempt and make on the night.

Pelicans struggling with keeping the Pacers off the scoreboard though, trailing 52-35 with over 4 minutes left in the first half. – 7:47 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

cross court fastball assist by NAW 🔥

📺: @BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/a6NflEFs8Y7:43 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers celebrate the 35th anniversary of “Hoosiers” with some players from the movie. pic.twitter.com/QEJJwV0gFF7:42 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Defense leading to offense for the Pacers, who are playing faster and with more urgency tonight than in any other game so far this week. They need to keep this up. 44-28 lead. – 7:40 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans should still be having nightmares from how disruptive T.J. McConnell was last season. There was a game in New Orleans where Pels had trouble getting ball across halfcourt vs. him – 7:35 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Some rare minutes with Goga Bitadze as the solo center incoming. Intrigued to see what he provides. – 7:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

this is more like it. pic.twitter.com/UuwmKnqOat7:33 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

One down, three to go. #WBD pic.twitter.com/41Izhc6MRw7:33 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pacers 32, Pelicans 19

Lewis 5 pts

NAW 4 pts

Pels shot 40.9 percent from the floor and turned it over 5 times as they fell behind early in Indy. Offensive execution needs some improvement. – 7:32 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

If we’ve learned anything, the Pelicans playing like a hot garbage can in the first quarter can only mean they’re due for great things tonight. – 7:32 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers up 32-19 on the Pelicans after 1. Had Sabonis facilitate the offense, then McConnell.

They had 19asts last game; already 11 on 13FGs. Nine-man rotation. – 7:32 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers lead the Pelicans 32-19 after one quarter. That defense will get it done if they can sustain it for 4 quarters. Sabonis was excellent, Martin provided a nice offensive punch with the second unit. – 7:31 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

TORREY TAKES FLIGHT ✈️

@Torrey Craig | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/rmTi0d8hRB7:31 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Kira Lewis BANG – 7:28 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Nearly 9 minutes into this one, the Pelicans are down 23-10 to the Pacers and have the same amount of turnovers (5) as made field goals (5).

New Orleans has Indiana right where they want em? – 7:25 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Playing through Sabonis more appears to be working, unsurprisingly. 10-3-2 already, Pacers up 17. – 7:23 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Better flow in the first five minutes for the Pacers. Up 15-4, all five have attempted a shot and notably, 0 turnovers to 3. – 7:17 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Much, much better start from the Pacers today, up 15-4 early. Pelicans already taking a timeout. Exactly what this group needed. – 7:16 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Daps all around – let’s hoop 👊

📺: @BallySportsNOLA pic.twitter.com/1oiffp7WMu7:12 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Antonio Daniels going out on a ledge and predicting a win on @BallySportsNO

Granted, he has reason for optimism — he’s wearing a turtleneck. In 2 of the 3 Pelicans victories, @adaniels33 had on this wonderful piece of attire! – 6:44 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Chris Duarte is available, but Justin Holiday getting the start tonight vs the Pelicans. – 6:36 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the 🖐️

@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/h0eAq4G4pZ6:35 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Tonight’s starters! 👏

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/BuIuEVw7bk6:32 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

17 PTS and 12 REB last night, BI is back at it tonight 🙌

🏀: at Pacers (6 pm CT)

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/VF4eef49SC6:31 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Fresh in Indy 👀

@MichelobULTRA 💧 #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/AltS3Yv2D66:03 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. New Orleans:

Chris Duarte – Available (right shoulder soreness)

Isaiah Jackson – Out (G League assignment)

T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/YzJZZ0AjVe6:01 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

getting loose 🏹

@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/jr2ZCwCFiQ5:47 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰

Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/C8zhUap9i55:45 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Willie Green on impact of Kira Lewis Jr. (16 pts last night vs. LAC) after three DNPs: “We don’t win that game without Kira coming up big the way he did. To his credit, he’s staying with it, working in the gym, getting better. We were all proud to see him have that game.” – 5:36 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

LIVE: Coach Willie Green speaks with the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Pacers

#WBD | Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…5:29 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Chris Duarte was listed as questionable for today’s game, but Rick Carlisle says he will play tonight. Experienced some shoulder soreness after playing yesterday, but he’s in. – 5:29 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nuggets next 14 games:

@ PHX

@ POR

vs MIL

@ MIA

@ ORL

@ NYK

@ CHI

@ NOP

@ SAS

@ SAS

vs WAS

vs MIN

@ ATL

@ BKN

Denver’s 9-7 now. What will their record be after the next 14 games, 11 of which are on the road? – 5:26 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers forward Kelan Martin getting pregame work in with assistant Ronald Nored pic.twitter.com/kRdgInZ7Bx5:05 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

clocking in 🕖 pic.twitter.com/1qyWz0Edv54:57 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Which #Pelicans player will most exceed his season scoring average at Indiana? @ErinESummers picks Lewis (5.1), @dsallerson tabs Satoransky (2.7). Mine is NAW (15.1). We can’t take anyone more than once all season. #SaturdayScorer standings: Erin 2, Jim 1, Daniel 0, Fans 0 – 3:49 PM

Brett Dawson @BDawsonWrites

Louisville 42, Detroit Mercy 35 H | Noah Locke 11 points, El Ellis 8 and Dre Davis 7 for Louisville. Samuell Williamson has 7 rebounds. – 2:48 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Keys to tonight’s game ⤵️

▪️ Pels limited Clips to 81 points Friday (NOP previous season low was 96)

▪️ Lewis (16 points, 3 steals vs. LAC), Satoransky provide vital backcourt depth

▪️ NBA 3-point leader Valanciunas (55.3%) vs. top shot-blocker Turner (3.1 bpg)

#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/qZpoEbSGvx2:40 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

family time 🥰

Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots

It’s going to take a long time to have sufficient data to justify trust in +/- numbers, but Herb Jones’ numbers by lineup and by game have stood out this year, as has his actual on-court play. -Pellissier pic.twitter.com/9ZUuTNxWjx2:28 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

it’s game day at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

bet $1 on our game and get $100 in free bets when you sign up today using the code GOPACERS on @PointsBetIN.

» https://t.co/AWmsxQXhZz pic.twitter.com/retSOP9oYu1:51 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

No DeVonte’ Graham, Zion Williamson, Didi Louzada, or Daulton Hommes for the Pelicans tonight against the Pacers. They’re all out, as are TJ Warren and Isaiah Jackson for the Pacers.

Chris Duarte (shoulder) is questionable again after playing last night against Charlotte. – 1:37 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Devonte’ Graham (left foot soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game vs Indiana, per the Pelicans – 1:17 PM

