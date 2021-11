Kirill Sokolov’s follow-up to his arresting debut, the ultra-violent black comedy, Why Don’t You Just Die?, No Looking Back is a similarly blood-stained and visceral romp which takes an axe to the concept of harmonious domestic relations. A chase movie involving three generations of women from one family, with several hapless men dragged along for the ride, the film takes a singularly cynical view of the blood-ties of motherhood. Yet it doesn’t quite match the ferociously over-the-top intensity of Sokolov’s debut. It’s an unexpected criticism to level at a film in which someone gets their eye gouged out with a shard of glass from a broken jam jar, but, at times, No Looking Back is not quite violent enough.

