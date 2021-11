The LA Clippers and Dallas Mavericks are no stranger to one another. The two teams have faced off in the first round of the playoffs in two consecutive years, with the Clippers prevailing both times. Last year's first-round series went down to the wire, with Luka Doncic pushing the Clippers to the brink of elimination. Everything changes for Sunday's matchup if he is available.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO