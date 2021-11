CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- Virginia football fell to No. 7 Notre Dame 28-3 on Saturday night to move to 6-4 on the season. What did we learn from the loss on Saturday night?. We all knew how special Armstrong was for this Virginia football team - the man has thrown for 3,557 yards, the most in the nation this season, and he leads the team in rushing - that's a lot of production you're missing if he doesn't suit up. But you're not only missing the stats, you're missing the leader on the field. You're missing the quarterback with the mentality of a linebacker/safety, you're missing the spark - that's a lot to put on a true freshman quarterback making his first career start.

