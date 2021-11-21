ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

MLS Playoff Glance

By Subscribe to ESPN+
ESPN
 4 days ago

------ Nashville-Orlando City winner vs. No. 7 Philadelphia, 3 or 5:30 p.m. No. 1 New England vs. New York City FC-Atlanta winner, 7:30 p.m. No....

www.espn.com

ESPN

As coaching carousel spins, SMU football loses four commitments, including ESPN 300 wide receiver

SMU lost four commitments on Wednesday, including ESPN 300 wide receiver Jordan Hudson, who was the highest-ranked commit in the Mustangs' class. Hudson is the No. 67 prospect in the 2022 class and the No. 7 player at his position. He's a 6-foot-1, 190-pound recruit from Garland High School in Garland, Texas, who decommitted from Oklahoma in June to join the SMU class in July.
GARLAND, TX
The Spun

Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
NFL
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Portland Timbers

The Portland Timbers head into the MLS Cup Playoffs looking to emulate their success of 2015. Two-time finalists and one-time champions, Portland are always dangerous at this time of year and although they're a little suspect defensively, they have one of the most potent offenses in MLS. Here's everything you...
MLS
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Real Salt Lake

Though they're the outsiders, Real Salt Lake are arguably the most entertaining team in the MLS Cup Playoff field. RSL simultaneously held the third-best attacking record and the second-worst defensive return in the Western Conference during the regular season, making them dangerous and wildly unpredictable. Here's everything you need to...
MLS
soundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders fall in penalties to Real Salt Lake in MLS Cup Playoffs

Real Salt Lake defeated the Seattle Sounders 6-5 on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in Round One of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs at Lumen Field on Tuesday night. Neither team could find a first-half breakthrough and went to the locker room scoreless. The Sounders had seven shots to RSL’s zero, but Seattle couldn’t get a shot on goal.
MLS
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Colorado Rapids

After unexpectedly topping the Western Conference, it's time the Colorado Rapids were taken seriously. With the lowest salary spend in the league and just one of their three Designated Player spots filled, there were those who predicted Colorado to struggle for Playoff qualification at all, let alone scaling a highly competitive Western Conference.
MLS
chatsports.com

PawedCast Episode 271: Montreal Rewind, MLS Playoff Picture, and More

Orlando City is back in the postseason! The Lions went to Canada knowing they needed a result on the road against a stubborn CF Montreal side that they hadn’t managed to beat in two previous match-ups in their own stadium. It was a daunting task, as almost every MLS road match is, but it was especially difficult after coming off an emotional letdown at the end of the Nashville game against a desperate Montreal team that needed to win to get in.
MLS
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Philadelphia Union

The Philadelphia Union are back in the MLS Cup Playoffs after another strong regular season. Winners of last year's Supporters' Shield, Jim Curtin's side finished second in the East and this time around will certainly be a force to be reckoned with in the post-season. Though they'll be hoping to go at least one better in the Playoffs after being dumped out in Round One last time.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Vancouver Whitecaps

For the first time since 2017, the Vancouver Whitecaps are back in the MLS Cup Playoffs. After a tough start to the season, fans would have been forgiven for thinking they were in for another season of disappointment. But a remarkable turnaround under interim head coach Vanni Sartini catapulted the Whitecaps up the table and into the post season.
MLS
ESPN

Sporting CP clinch last-16 spot with 3-1 win over Borussia Dortmund

Sporting CP beat 10-man Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday with two goals from Pedro Goncalves to clinch their spot in the Champions League knockout stages and eliminate the Germans from the competition. - What every team needs to get out of their UCL group. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
MLS
sportingkc.com

Previewing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: How to watch every minute of the postseason

After finishing near the top of the Western Conference regular season table, Sporting Kansas City will look to punctuate a thrilling 2021 campaign by winning silverware on Major League Soccer's greatest stage. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will see Sporting take the field with aspirations of hoisting the club's third MLS Cup title.
MLS
90min

MLS Cup Playoffs preview: Minnesota United

For the third year in a row, Minnesota United have made it to the MLS Cup Playoffs. It took a Decision Day draw away at the LA Galaxy to seal their fate, but now that they're here, the Loons will fancy their chances after reaching last season's Western Conference final.
MLS
okcheartandsoul.com

MLS playoffs Round 1 preview and predictions

The most dramatic Decision Day in Major League Soccer history is behind us, and while we’re sad to see the season end for 13 unlucky clubs (and their even unluckier fans), our enthusiasm for the beginning of the MLS Cup playoffs knows no bounds. The New England Revolution and Colorado Rapids will enjoy a bye in Round 1’s opening salvos, leaving the Nos. 2 through 7 seeds in both the Eastern and Western conferences to kick off the postseason beginning on Saturday.
MLS
sportingkc.com

Previewing the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs: Unsung defense anchors Sporting

After finishing near the top of the Western Conference regular season table, Sporting Kansas City will look to punctuate a thrilling 2021 campaign by winning silverware on Major League Soccer's greatest stage. The Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs will see Sporting take the field with aspirations of hoisting the club's third MLS Cup title.
MLS
mnufc.com

Which MLS Playoff Team Is Right for You? Find Out with This Fun Quiz.

We're on the precipice of the playoffs in MLS with Round One kicking off this weekend. Since the league made the move from two-legged rounds to single elimination games, the stakes have only gotten higher. From here, it's a dead sprint to the MLS Cup Final on December 11, but with 14 teams involved, it's understandable if you're struggling with which side to throw your support behind. The Colorado Rapids have made a Cinderella run all the way to the top seed in the Western Conference, while perennial powerhouse Seattle Sounders have pulled their usual stunt of stumbling here and there in the regular season before finishing strong. And a resurgent New England Revolution finally have the chance to bring home some hardware for a market who have only won six Super Bowls, four World Series, a Stanley Cup and an NBA championship since 2000. Good for them. So many great storylines, and so little time to sort them all out.
MLS
chatsports.com

Who Dynamo fans can root for in the MLS Cup Playoffs

The Houston Dynamo have once again missed the MLS Cup Playoffs. We get to sit at home and watch another MLS team raise the very coveted MLS Cup this season. Sadly, I think we have in a weird way gotten used to missing out on the best part of the season and we all hope that changes sooner rather than later. Side note, I hope one of these days the Houston Dynamo get to add the current version of the trophy to their trophy room. Don’t get me wrong, the “shooting star” ball style trophy we earned back in 2006 and 2007 is nice but this newer trophy is oh so beautiful and I want it!
MLS
chatsports.com

Two Blue Devils to Compete in MLS Cup Playoffs

And Brian White are set to compete in the Audi 2021 Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs, which begin Nov. 20. Davis leads New York Red Bulls to the postseason for the team's 11th consecutive time, following a tremendous personal campaign in which he started all 34 games, playing every minute of each game for a total of 3,060 minutes. The team captain, Davis became the first homegrown player in Red Bulls history to start 100 or more games.
MLS

