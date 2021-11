In what was an ugly win, the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) took their time in dismantling the Radford Highlanders 65-39. It was not a fast start for the Hokies. Tech was 10-of-29 from the field in the first half, scoring a paltry 25 points without missing an excessive amount of open attempts. Radford played exceptional man-to-man defense, not allowing the ball to enter the paint easily, forcing the Hokies to settle for more contested jumpshots than they would have liked.

