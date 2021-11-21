Battlefield 2042 M5A3 Gun Guide

PUBG New State, the new battle-royale game from Krafton is here. This is the sequel to PUBG, the battle royale phenomenon game on PC. The game is developed by PUBG Studios and published globally by Krafton. It has no connections or relations with the original PUBG Mobile, which has been developed by Tencent Games. New State is a futuristic battle royale game, set in the year 2051. The New State team has added many new mechanics, gameplay, maps, and vehicles. At the same time, while retaining the core battle royale mechanics from PUBG, the game has a brand-new map Troi along with the first-ever battle royale map of Erangel. It has been remastered to suit the 2051 year. There are also new vehicles added as well. Along with that, there are several new mechanics added to the game. These play a very important role in the game as they can completely alter the game. In this PUBG New State article, we will look at Drone shop and Green Flare gun and talk about their influence in the game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO