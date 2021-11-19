How to use the Bulldog in Halo Infinite

M Introduced in the original games, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring back the different Poketch apps that players can use. These are useful tools to help you keep track of different things in the game, from the Friendship Checker that allows you to see your bond with your Pokemon to the handy Coin Toss app, where you toss a digital coin to help you decide what to do next in your adventure. One app that players found helpful in the original games was the Berry Searcher. Throughout your playthrough, you’ll come across various berries that you can plant and when harvested, will give you a number of that berry. However, since you’ll be traveling across all of Sinnoh, it can be hard to know when those berries are ready to harvest. The Berry Searcher would notify players when those berries were ready to be picked.

