ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to use the Bulldog in Halo Infinite

By Ryan Willcox
gamepur.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalo Infinite’s CQS48 Bulldog shotgun is a fairly underrated weapon in multiplayer. It is one of the most common weapons you’ll discover in each of the game modes and can spell major trouble for the enemy team. As it isn’t like most shotguns you’ll find in shooters, it may take awhile...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

How to download Halo Infinite Multiplayer on Xbox

Despite being scheduled for a December 8 release date, Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer has surprisingly been made available to the public starting now. As the multiplayer bears the same name as the paid full version in the Microsoft Store, some may find it difficult to download the free-to-play online experience by itself. Thankfully, there is one quick way to get around this issue.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite: How to get 20th Anniversary rewards

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta has officially gone live for all players on Xbox and PC as part of Microsoft and 343 Industries' celebration of the 20th Anniversary for both Xbox and Halo. Alongside the beta itself, the developers at 343 are also offering all players an opportunity to earn 20th Anniversary-themed cosmetics that they can use throughout their Halo Infinite career.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to fix the no ping to our data centers error in Halo Infinite

One of the more common errors to plague early adopters of Halo Infinite is one that states there is “no ping to our data centers.” Essentially, this means that the game is trying to connect you to its servers but cannot recognize your internet. Supposedly, this is an issue that PC users are running into more than anyone playing on an Xbox console. If you are having this error pop up when you try to play Halo Infinite, here is how to try to fix it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulldogs#The Bulldog
sirusgaming.com

Halo Infinite Premium Battle Pass – How It Works

Like all free-to-play games, Halo Infinite multiplayer has to have some way to earn money. Enter the Premium Battle Pass. If you want some extra cosmetics and design to your very own Spartan, then Halo Infinite’s battle pass might seem like a great buy. Here’s all you need to know about it, what its rewards are, and what it does. That should help you decide if it’s worth a buy, yeah?
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Halo Infinite modders are already making new vehicles

It’s only been one week since Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta launch on Steam, during which time it’s almost doubled Battlefield 2042’s player numbers. With that many people playing, you can bet there are plenty of mods in the works — and they’re starting to make big changes to Infinite’s vehicles.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Battlefield 2042 exploit allows players to dive underwater by stabbing the water

Battlefield 2042 is currently enjoying a rather confusing launch, with long-time Battlefield players nitpicking it to shreds while simultaneously buying and playing it in record numbers. The game delivers on the chaotic over-the-top action the series is known for, but it is also undoubtedly plagued by a lot of technical issues and odd design decisions. Among the complaints voiced by players so far is that it isn’t possible to dive underwater while swimming in Battlefield 2042. While that seems like a pointless thing to ask for, the issue has already been resolved by an inventive member of the community.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Is the Berry Searcher Poketch app in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl?

M Introduced in the original games, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl bring back the different Poketch apps that players can use. These are useful tools to help you keep track of different things in the game, from the Friendship Checker that allows you to see your bond with your Pokemon to the handy Coin Toss app, where you toss a digital coin to help you decide what to do next in your adventure. One app that players found helpful in the original games was the Berry Searcher. Throughout your playthrough, you’ll come across various berries that you can plant and when harvested, will give you a number of that berry. However, since you’ll be traveling across all of Sinnoh, it can be hard to know when those berries are ready to harvest. The Berry Searcher would notify players when those berries were ready to be picked.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
gamepur.com

Dragon Ball: The Breakers is getting a surprise beta in December

The asymmetrical multiplayer game, Dragon Ball: The Breakers, takes heavy inspiration from games like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th. It turned some heads when it was announced last week and is scheduled for a full launch in 2022. Bandai Namco also announced a beta for PC, but no release window was given until now.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to sign up for the Dragon Ball: The Breakers closed beta

If you were excited by the announcement of Dragon Ball: The Breakers game, you weren’t alone. The prospect of bringing the Dead by Daylight style 1v7 gameplay to the world of Dragon Ball is a fresh take on a gaming franchise that has always been focused on fighting. If you...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to farm Riftborn Regalia in Genshin Impact

Riftborn Regalia is an ascension material in Genshin Impact that players will need to upgrade certain characters and weapons. The Riftborn Regalia will drop from the Golden Wolflord, a boss that can be found to the south of Mt. Kanna on Tsurumi Island in Inazuma. You will need to complete...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to unlock Sonic and Tails layered buddy armor in Monster Hunter: Rise

Much like its predecessor Monster Hunter: World, Monster Hunter: Rise has received plenty of great free content updates since its release. In Sonic the Hedgehog collaboration event, you’ll be able to unlock plenty of Sonic-themed cosmetics for your hunter, your room, and your buddies. Before starting, make sure you have...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Battlefield 2042 will nerf the PP-29 and Hovercraft in the next update

Like any new competitive shooter, Battlefield 2042 is going through the growing pains of unbalanced weapons. The game is good, chaotic fun, but not always for the right reasons. Shortly after launch, the game’s community banded around the PP-29 as the single most reliable weapon. The compact SMG seems to outperform other automatic weapons in their intended ranges and is desirable and despised. The LCAA Hovercraft has also drawn criticism for how difficult it is to take down, considering it also carries decent mounted weapons and can scale any surface.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Dedicated fans bring back PlayStation Home

The online social space, PlayStation Home, was shut down over six years ago. Fans haven’t given up hope, clamoring for some revival or follow-up on PlayStation 4 that never really happened. There was Atom Universe, a very similar title, but it was missing the spark many felt with PlayStation Home. Luckily for those fans, that spark doesn’t have to die out.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Multiplayer may not be returning to Uncharted 4 PC and PS5 versions

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection compiling Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy for PC and PlayStation 5 was announced earlier this year. As some of the most technically impressive last-gen games, any opportunity to enhance the existing experience is welcome. Unfortunately, the ESRB listing suggests fans aren’t getting the complete experience next year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to fix the incompatible operating system error in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer is now available on the Xbox and PC platforms. Since the game is new, many players have across errors that have hindered the game’s performance. One of the errors that several players have been facing is the “incompatible operating system.” Here are some of the fixes that players can try to get rid of the issue.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Battle Royale makes a return thanks to Battlefield 2042 Portal Mode

Following the unsuccessful post-launch addition of Battle Royale to Battlefield 5, Battlefield 2042 ditched the mode entirely. Instead, Dice focused its efforts on the series staple Conquest mode in addition to a Rush-inspired mode called Breakthrough. Despite the omission, the other half of the Battlefield 2042 experience, Portal Mode, has given users the power to create a very similar mode.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to start No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers

No Man’s Sky Expedition 1: Pioneers is the very first Expedition to come to the game. It was initially introduced with the Expeditions update but has since returned to the game in Redux forms periodically as developer Hello Games gives more players a chance to earn the Normandy SR1 Frigate for themselves. This guide explains how to start the Expedition and get on the path to this iconic ship for yourself.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy