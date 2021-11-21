Prep Football: Early misuses doom Golden Knights

Mount View's (61), Tony Bailey (5) and Justin Haggerty (1) attempt to bring down Ritchie County's Gus Morrison. (Jay Bennett/The Parkersburg News and Sentinel)

No. 4 Ritchie County 34, No. 5 Mount View 6

ELLENBORO — No. 5 Mount View failed to take advantage of early opportunities and watched a 6-6 game at the half turn into a 34-6 setback, falling to No. 4 Ritchie County Saturday afternoon in a Class A state quarterfinal at Chuck Schofield Memorial Stadium.

The Rebels lost fullback Brandon Riddle to an ankle injury early in the first quarter, but Seth Hardy came through with career-highs of 20 rushes and 142 yards.

On its first trio of drives, Mount View (10-2) had possession on a first-and-goal at the 2, first-and-goal at the 5 and also first-and-10 at the RCHS 18, but came up empty each time.

Ritchie County got on the board following the second goal line stand. Marlon Moore had an acrobatic, juggling 35-yard grab from Ethan Haught, who hit Hardy out of the backfield for an 18-yard TD strike with 7:29 left in the half.

The Golden Knights responded before the break when signal-caller Ryan Long, who went 22 of 39 for 205 yards, connected on four straight passes. The final trio went to Tony Bailey, which included a leaping 14-yard touchdown catch with no time on the clock. Jonathan Huff’s extra point drilled the top of the left upright.

Ritchie County scored on its first four possession of the second half. Hardy started it with a 1-yard plunge. Gus Morrison, who toted 16 times for 106 yards, added a pair of 1-yard rushing TDs. He also capped the scoring at 4:51 of the fourth via a 37-yard TD catch from Haught.

Mount View, which trailed 173 to 107 in total yards at intermission, ended up allowing 464 and produced 237.

Bailey led the visitors with game-highs of six receptions for 101 yards.

Mount View (10-2) 0 6 0 0 — 6

Ritchie County (11-1) 0 6 14 14 — 34

RC: Seth Hardy 18 pass from Ethan Haught (run failed) 7:29, 2nd

MV: Tony Bailey 14 pass from Ryan Long (kick failed) 0:00, 2nd

RC: Hardy 1 run (Gus Morrison pass from Haught) 9:20, 3rd

RC: Morrison 1 run (pass failed) 1:39, 3rd

RC: Morrison 1 run (Morrison run) 11:25, 4th

RC: Morrison 37 pass from Haught (run failed) 4:51, 4th

Team stats

MV RC

First downs 12 22

Rushes-yards 18-32 49-323

Passing yards 205 141

Total yards 237 464

Passing 22-39-1 5-13-1

Punts-average 0-0 1-20

Fumbles-lost 3-2 0-0

Penalties-yards 7-52 4-25

Individual stats

RUSHING: MV: Team 1-(-18), Justin Haggerty 4-3, Tony Bailey 3-15, Ryan Long 4-(-20), T.J. Bell 6-52; RC: Team 1-(-1), Bodhi Utter 3-41, Ethan Haught 6-23, Brandon Riddle 2-7, Gus Morrison 16-106, Seth Hardy 20-142, Marlon Moore 1-5; PASSING: MV: Long 22-39-1, 205 yards; RC: Haught 5-13-1, 141 yards; RECEIVING: MV: Malaki Bhsop 1-7, Ju. Haggerty 4-22, Jason Haggerty 2-19, Bailey 6-101, Jaylen Hall 5-41, Bell 4-15; RC: Morrison 2-49, Moore 1-35, Hardy 1-18, Bruce Moyer 1-39

Next game: Wheeling Central vs. Ritchie County, TBD, in state semifinals.