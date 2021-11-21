How to Find the Right Programmers: A Brief Guideline for Startup Founders

Finding high quality employees is a difficult task for any business. For a startup business, this task is more challenging for both parties involved. The potential employee may be hesitant to work for such a young company with limited history or even incentives. The startup business’ resources are likely much more limited than those of a competing large company meaning the wrong hire could spell doom for the small business. However, the hiring of an employee to a startup likely means that a) the startup is doing something right i.e., generating revenue and b) it has an idea that the new employee believes in. The right hire can elevate the startup business to a new level. Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon summed up this idea, “I’d rather interview 50 people and not hire anyone than hire the wrong person.”

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO