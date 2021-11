Miami’s defence stepped up when it mattered most to help the Dolphins eke out a 22-10 upset victory over the Baltimore Ravens Neither offence came out swinging in a gruelling first half which saw Miami take a 6-3 advantage into the break.Miami’s starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett was substituted for Tua Tagovailoa early in the second half, with the Dolphins extending their lead to 9-3.TOUCHDOWN TUA. #FinsUp📺: #BALvsMIA on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO📱: https://t.co/svgTJkbKF5 pic.twitter.com/hVZHi0Fme2— NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2021The end zone was finally crossed in the first drive of the final period, when Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard forced a fumble and returned...

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO