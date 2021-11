It’s been nearly a week since the Aggies took to the hardwood in men’s basketball. Over the next four days they will play three games at the Myrtle Beach Invitational (MBI) in Conway, South Carolina, where it has been sunny and in the 70’s. Utah State (1-1) begins play Thursday at noon, taking on Penn (2-2). The game will be televised on ESPNU.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO