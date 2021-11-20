ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Bedford Christmas Tree Lighting Set for December 4

bedfordtx.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday season has arrived! The City is gearing up for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting from...

bedfordtx.gov

riverviewobserver.net

bayonne urban enterprise zone christmas tree-lighting ceremony set for tuesday november 23

Mayor Jimmy Davis announced that the Bayonne Urban Enterprise Zone/ Special Improvement District (UEZ/SID) will hold its annual Broadway Christmas tree-lighting ceremony on Tuesday, November 23, at 5:30 p.m. The event will take place at Lance Corporal Stanley Kopcinski Park near 19th Street and Broadway. The park is an outdoor special events space that is located on Broadway in front of the 19 East apartment house. For the ceremony, Broadway will be closed to traffic from 19th Street (Vinny Bottino Way) to 20th Street. No Parking signs will be posted from 19th Street to 20th Street on both sides of Broadway.
BAYONNE, NJ
Beacon

Marblehead Lions holds virtual Christmas tree lighting

The Marblehead Peninsula Lions Club will hold a virtual Christmas tree lighting on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. Santa will join club members and light the tree which is located at James Park. It will be decorated with ribbons purchased in honor or in memory of loved ones. Ribbons...
SOCIETY
CBS Baltimore

Festival Of Trees Returns This Holiday Season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 32nd annual Festival of Trees is back this year! This year after a brief hiatus, the iconic three-day festival is reimagined to include online activities along with onsite activities, all of which capture the holiday spirit. Of course, the main attraction features designer-decorated trees, wreaths, and gingerbread houses for sale. The trees benefit current students, patients and programs. The program started in 1990 and over the years has raised more than $24 million for the non-profit organization. “The help that they provide to children, young adults is immeasurable,” said tree curator Kathy Zuback. “It’s very important to do that and...
BALTIMORE, MD
WLUC

Marquette Township to ring in the Christmas season with tree lighting

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - ‘Tis the season to start planning your holiday festivities!. You can celebrate the season with Marquette Township at the Westwood Mall on Tuesday, November 23rd. Santa will light the 35-foot Christmas tree, which was donated by Kohl’s, at 6 P.M. The Grinch will be there to...
MARQUETTE, MI
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Announces Harvest and Lighting of Christmas Tree

The City of Jamestown is planning to harvest this year's Christmas Tree on Wednesday for display on Tracy Plaza. Harvesting is tentatively scheduled for 8:00 AM, with the tree to arrive at City Hall at about 10:00 AM. This year's tree will be a 40-foot tall blue spruce that is being donated by Ms. Lindsay DeLong and family and will be harvested from the residence at 265 Prospect Street. Once the tree is removed by a crew from the city's Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department, along with the assistance from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities crew and crane, the tree will then be loaded onto a truck and trailer that is donated and driven by Lake Shore Paving and transported to City Hall for display on Tracy Plaza. The BPU crane will raise and hold the tree in place while it is secured in preparation for decorating with over 3,000 energy-saving LED lights by Parks staff members. The ceremonial lighting of the Christmas Tree will occur during this year's Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 4th.
JAMESTOWN, NY
ledger.news

Tree of Lights Memorial Celebration — Friday, December 10

Hospice of Amador and Calaveras invites you to participate virtually in our remembrance celebration. For each $15 donation, Hospice will place a light on the Tree of Lights and add the name of the person you wish to remember on the memorial board. For an additional $5 donation, you can add a photo of your loved one to be included in this years virtual tribute. This year, our tree-lighting festivities will be broadcasted LIVE through Facebook and shared on the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras webpage for viewing. Hospice of Amador and Calaveras will include the reading of the names, a message from their Hospice Chaplains, George Stathos & Tim Johnson, memorial candle lighting, and the lighting our Hospice tree. Join us virtually on Friday, December 10th. Deadline for name and photo submission is Friday, December 5th. You may purchase a light by at the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Angels Camp or Jackson Thrift Store, their clinical office, online at www.hospiceofamador.org or by phone at 209-223-5500. Special thank you to Volcano Communications Group, Cal-Waste, Buena Vista Rancheria of Me-Wuk Indians, Simmons Landscape, and Sarah Lunsford.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
swantonenterprise.com

Swanton tree lighting set for Saturday

A tree lighting ceremony will be held Saturday beginning at 5 p.m. at Pilliod Park, Swanton Shines announced. The tree lighter for 2021 will be Deb Burrow. There will also be raffles for gifts donated by local businesses, a Story Walk, an ornament craft presented by Swanton Parents Club, cookies and cocoa, and local Girl Scouts will perform carols.
SWANTON, OH
claremont.ca.us

Holiday Promenade & Tree Lighting Ceremony – December 3

The City of Claremont and event sponsors, Claremont Village Marketing Group, and the DoubleTree by Hilton Claremont, are proud to announce the City of Claremont’s Holiday Promenade and Tree Lighting Ceremony! This event will take place in the Claremont Village on Friday, December 3 from 5 to 8 pm, with the Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6pm at the Depot. During the event, Village business participating as Cheer Stops will be providing free holiday treats and deals. Maps listing all participating locations will be available at the Claremont Depot and City Hall. This year’s entertainment will include performances by Dynamite Dawson, holiday carolers, and a visit from Santa at City Hall. Parents are encouraged to bring a camera to take a priceless photo of their little ones with Santa Claus outside of City Hall.
CLAREMONT, CA
bedfordtx.gov

Letters to Santa Returns Beginning November 22

If you have a letter to Santa that needs to get to the North Pole, Bedford Parks and Recreation is here to help! Beginning Monday, November 22, visit the special North Pole Air Mailbox on the porch of the Old Bedford School (2400 School Lane) to drop off your letter to Santa. Elves will pick up and deliver these letters straight to the big man himself!
LIFESTYLE
thesandpaper.net

Christmas Tree Lighting, Ye Olde Christmas in Tuckerton

After Thanksgiving dinner, line up along the boardwalk to observe Tuckerton’s annual tree lighting. Arrive at Stewart’s Root Beer at 6 p.m. to enjoy hot cocoa and Christmas carols sung in the style of Frank Sinatra by Michael Corliss. Then, head over to the boardwalk at 7 p.m. sharp for the tree lighting. The Tuckerton’s Pride & Celebration Committee encourages folks to bring fully charged cellphones for a “fun surprise.”
TUCKERTON, NJ
pvtimes.com

Community Christmas Tree Lighting set for Saturday in Pahrump

With Thanksgiving taking place tomorrow and Christmas coming right on its heels just one month later, that means it is time for many to start turning their attention to the most wonderful time of the year. In the Pahrump Valley, the start of the Christmas season is one that is greeted with joyful delight but it wouldn’t feel quite complete without what has become a beloved local tradition, the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree.
PAHRUMP, NV
stmarynow.com

Christmas tree lighting in Patterson

Santa Claus was the guest of honor Sunday during the official Patterson tree-lighting at Morey Park. Also on tap in Patterson this Christmas season are the Idlewild Plantation Christmas Lighting in Patterson driving tour, 5-9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at Kemper Williams Park for $2 per car until Dec. 31; the 4-Legged Friends Parade and Christmas Parade beginning at noon Dec. 12; and the Lower Atchafalaya Boat Parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 at Morey Park.
PATTERSON, LA

