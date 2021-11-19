ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

GCW Set To Host The First Annual Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame Ceremony

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame Changer Wrestling (GCW) took to Twitter on Friday and announced that the company will be holding the first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony in 2022. According to...

www.ewrestlingnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Fans Shouted The R-Word At Cody Rhodes During AEW Dynamite Main Event

Cody Rhodes is the EVP of AEW and has remained a babyface in the company since the very beginning. Rhodes‘ is one of the top stars in the company, as he has competed in several memorable matches and praise-worthy segments over the years. Rhodes continues to get polarizing reactions no matter what he does as well.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Ric Flair Says Promoter Wants To Book Him In A Match Against AEW Star

Ric Flair was asked about working another match during the latest episode of his podcast. This is where he noted that there is a promoter who wants him to wrestle AEW star Sammy Guevara in Israel. “Yea. listen. It’s funny you brought that up because there’s a promoter in Israel...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Game Changer Wrestling#New York City#Hammerstein Ballroom#Combat#Gcw#Orange Crush
spectrumnews1.com

Asian Hall of Fame’s ceremony to honor inductees for their lasting legacy

LOS ANGELES — The annual Asian Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Saturday, November 13 to induct 10 icons for their legacy, philanthropy and inter-racial equity. The annual Asian Hall of Fame ceremony will be held Saturday, November 13, to induct 10 icons for their legacy, philanthropy and inter-racial equity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Day

New England Music Hall of Fame to host ‘United Gathering’ in Mystic

The New England Music Hall of Fame (NEMHOF) will host the event "The United Gathering" on Saturday, Nov. 27. The concert and induction ceremony begins at 7 p.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 15 Pearl St., Mystic. The objective for the event is to support Native American Heritage Month by...
MUSIC
mymmanews.com

First ADCC Hall of Fame Inductee Announced – Roger Gracie

Earlier today, head ADCC organizer, Mo Jassim, released the name of the first inductee to the ADCC Hall of Fame. There is one man who has been considered the Jiu-Jitsu GOAT. He is known simply by one name… Roger. His last name is as infamous as his first name but, Roger Gracie has long been considered one of if not thee greatest.
COMBAT SPORTS
Rolling Stone

Watch Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins Cover ‘Ziggy Stardust’ at First Full NHC Gig

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chis Chaney quietly unveiled their supergroup NHC with a short set at the Ohana Festival in September, but they made their official debut with a full-length show at L.A.’s Troubadour on Tuesday evening. The set began with nine songs from their in-progress album, including several they’ve already shared with fans like “Lazy Eyes,” and “Feed the Cruel.” The second half of the show moved to tunes from Hawkins’ solo career like “Louise” and “Range Roger Bitch.” It wrapped up with Queen’s “Keep Yourself Alive” and the David Bowie classics “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
waupacanow.com

Potratz joins wrestling hall of fame

Tim Potratz has a new home. No, the longtime wrestling coach at Weyauwega-Fremont High School isn’t going anywhere. He is, however, among the latest additions to the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association’s George Martin Wrestling Hall of Fame. He joined Stratford High School coach Joe Schwabe, former Slinger High School coach...
WWE
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Thursday

The Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony is taking place 7 p.m. today at the Niagara Falls High School Performing Arts Center, 4455 Porter Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Masks are required. Legacy Inductees include:. • Alfred DiRocco. • Harrietta ‘Hank’ Hamam. • William ‘Pete’ Hankinson.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
chatsports.com

Hockey Hall of Fame 2021: Induction Ceremony Start Time and TV Info

The six members of the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 have had to wait an extra year for their special night. But it will finally be here on Monday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there couldn't be an induction ceremony last November. So instead of selecting another class this year, the Hockey Hall of Fame decided to hold off and wait to honor the Class of 2020 when it was able to.
NHL
Daily Democrat

Photos: 2021 San Jose Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony

The San Jose Sports Hall of Fame welcomed four inductees on Tuesday night, including former Mercury News sports columnist Mark Purdy, the first journalist inducted into the hall. After stints at the Los Angeles Times and the Cincinnati Enquirer, Purdy was hired at the San Jose Mercury News in 1984....
SAN JOSE, CA
mountainstatesman.com

Local Sensei among first inductees of Martial Arts Hall of Fame

TAYLOR COUNTY—Martial arts is more than just a sport, it is a way of life, and students who take on the skillset devote hours, weeks, months and years of their time to perfect and grow in their craft. Recently, that hard work paid off for a local martial artist. Sensei...
GRAFTON, WV
insidehockey.com

Photo Gallery: Flyers Hall of Fame Ceremony (11/16/2021)

The Philadelphia Flyers inducted their two newest members, Paul Holmgren and Rick Tocchet, into their Hall of Fame for the 2021-22 season. Family members along with fellow past Flyers Hall of Fame inductees came out to honor their two newest members.
NHL
mainstreetnews.com

Glenn to be inducted into wrestling hall of fame

A fourth Jefferson High School coach or graduate has been selected for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame honor. Gary Glenn was recently one of seven Georgian selected for the NWHF, which is based in Oklahoma. The Georgia group will be inducted on April 24 at The Venue at Friendship Springs.
WWE
People

Go Backstage at the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Taylor Swift kicked off the 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Cleveland on Oct. 30 with a rendition of "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?" in tribute to inductee King, who originally co-wrote and performed the song. In addition to Swift, Jennifer Hudson performed at the...
MUSIC
Daily News Of Newburyport

Legendary Governor's Coach Evans inducted to National Wrestling Hall of Fame

G. Heberton “Heb” Evans III, a legendary Governor’s wrestling coach, caring mentor, and dedicated teacher, was inducted into the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2021 at Gillette Stadium last Saturday. Evans was born in October, 1927 in Baltimore, Maryland....
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy