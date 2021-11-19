GCW Set To Host The First Annual Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame Ceremony

The six members of the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 have had to wait an extra year for their special night. But it will finally be here on Monday. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there couldn't be an induction ceremony last November. So instead of selecting another class this year, the Hockey Hall of Fame decided to hold off and wait to honor the Class of 2020 when it was able to.

