GCW Set To Host The First Annual Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Taylor Hawkins, Dave Navarro, and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chis Chaney quietly unveiled their supergroup NHC with a short set at the Ohana Festival in September, but they made their official debut with a full-length show at L.A.’s Troubadour on Tuesday evening.
The set began with nine songs from their in-progress album, including several they’ve already shared with fans like “Lazy Eyes,” and “Feed the Cruel.” The second half of the show moved to tunes from Hawkins’ solo career like “Louise” and “Range Roger Bitch.” It wrapped up with Queen’s “Keep Yourself Alive” and the David Bowie classics “Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide”...
