Dining in and social gatherings are allowed in groups of five starting November 22

By Delfina Utomo
Time Out Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is some good news to rejoice in as we approach the festive season. Starting Monday, November 22, dining out and social gatherings are allowed in groups of five again – even if they are not from the same households. This also applies to the number of visitors a household...

Seniors Plan Fun Bunch Gathering For November

Members of the Escalon Senior Fun Bunch will get together for a special November event, set for Wednesday, Nov. 17. Being hosted at the Escalon Community Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; the theme will be ‘Thankfulness.”. Entertainment will be by Doug Gilham, a retired music teacher and guitarist;...
Lowlands Group introduces new winter experiences for cozy, festive dining

A variety of new winter dining experiences are slated to launch at eight Lowlands Group restaurants just in time for the Thanksgiving weekend. Each experience offers something unique, from heated outdoor structures (including domes, globes, shanties and winter chalets) and festive decor to seasonal menu offerings. In fact, reservations for myriad experiences are available online starting today for bookings Nov. 24 and beyond.
Gather round this transformer table dining set

Parties and holidays are usually remembered for their good company, good food, and good drinks The table a Thanksgiving feast or charcuterie board was served is usually an afterthought compared to what’s on it and who’s around it. While it may not be the most recognized element, the furniture in your home sets the stage for memorable interactions and festivities. Ensure that you’re making the most out of your living space with the Transformer Table Dining Set with Bench & Coffee Table.
Social Scene: November with Just Friends

Just Friends members enjoyed an elegant Welcome Back fashion show luncheon at the Yacht Club on Nov. 10. It was a black and white theme and fashions from the Black & White store were modeled.
Benny’s Pizza starting conversations on social media

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Casper community members are posting pictures of giant slices of pizza next to their small children. Benny’s has been open for about a month. Travis Komma, the owner, said he opened this place so the community has something different. “Benny’s is mostly on the...
Walton College's Student Success Hosts Social and Dining Etiquette Training

The Office of Student Success at the Sam M. Walton College of Business hosted a social and dining etiquette workshop for some 50 students on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to help prepare them for interviews, business meetings and other professional social events. The training, presented by consultant Helena Gadison, featured dining...
Facebook Adds Features to Allow Shopping Within Groups

Facebook is further increasing monetization for its users with a new suite of features to allow shopping from Facebook Groups. Groups will be able to sell products themselves, and can highlight others that are for sale in otherwise unrelated Facebook Shops. What's the takeaway? Well, either shoppers are increasingly opting...
ICYMI: 8 new restaurants at Siam Paragon to fulfill your holiday cravings

Now that lockdown restrictions have been lifted and with the festive season just around the corner, there’s no better time than now to gather family and friends together, and enjoy a gastronomic feast at a restaurant. For your next gourmet get-together, look no further than Siam Paragon. The mega shopping...
£20 tickets to Billy Bonkers and the Cocktail Factory

Relive your childhood fantasies at this whimsical immersive bar. Be immersed in a fantasy-like cocktail factory, complete with Lumpy Dumpies. In need of a little extra magic in your life? Aren’t we all? Now you can enter the whimsical world of Billy Bonkers and the Cocktail Factory. Nab yourself a golden packet and you’ll be in with the chance of experiencing an immersive theatrical production with a grown-up twist. Complete with confectionery-inspired cocktails, impressive set design and hilarious Lumpy Dumpies you can dance the night away with, it’s sure to transport you back to your favourite children’s books. Of course, all is not as it seems – there’s trouble afoot as the dastardly Horatio Slutworth has a plan to halt all the fun, for good. Can you outsmart him and keep Bonkers’ secrets under wraps?
Groups gather to feed less fortunate on Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Miss. — Two local organizations partnered together to distribute Thanksgiving meals to the community. For eight years, Kimberly Rochel Toney and the Change Makers Society have prepared meals for those in need on Thanksgiving Day. "They’re a lot of families that live in these hotels that don’t actually have...
