Morgan Frost, Isaac Ratcliffe score but Phantoms fall to Marlies in OT

Morgan Frost and Isaac Ratcliffe both posted goals in the first period, but the Toronto Marlies overcame a 2-0 deficit to notch a 3-2 overtime triumph on Josh Ho-Sang’s winner in the closing seconds of the extra session.

The Phantoms charged out of the gate and built a 2-0 lead in the first period while outshooting the Marlies 11-4 in a dominating opening 20 minutes.

Frost connected from the left circle to the upper far corner as he found daylight through various bodies to convert on his third goal of the season.

Lehigh Valley kept up the pressure and emerged with a 2-on-2 with Ratcliffe and Jackson Cates. Ratcliffe’s pass to Cates was chipped onto Toronto goalie Michael Hutchinson who allowed a rebound to his left as Ratcliffe chipped it home.

Toronto started to push back in the second period but still only had eight shots on goal at the midway point of the game. Three minutes later it was a backdoor conversion by Marc Michaelis that got the Marlies on the board.

Early in the third period, Ho-Sang’s shot from the right circle was tipped at the net-by Rich Clune for a tie game.

The Phantoms had the puck for the majority of overtime but Toronto came closest to scoring before the eventual winner when Pavel Gogolev cut to the slot and fired off the post with his blast bounding off the upper-left corner of the goal.

Earlier in the overtime, Gerry Mayhew was open at the net front after Cam York drew two defenders to him in the corner. But a Marlies defender recovered just barely in time to deflect away Mayhew’s almost point-blank try.

Ho-Sang displayed a great individual effort in stick-handling around a Phantoms defender and going left to right across the slot with a quick burst of speed while shooting the winner past Phantoms goaltender Pat Nagle.