Jacob Perreault continued his torrid streak, pacing the San Diego attack as the Gulls sunk the San Jose Barracuda 4-3 tonight at SAP Center in San Jose, CA. "With a young group, again, they’re just getting together and new coaching staff, it wasn’t perfect in the third, but I agree with you it was the attitude that I like,” Gulls head coach Joel Bouchard said. "It’s like, 'Okay, let’s do it this time.' You know? It was the same message. The result was different because they guys were actually not giving anything to give position as best as we could."

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO