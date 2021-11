Alabama fans are proud to have Jameson Williams, but he is happy about being in Tuscaloosa. He had success at Ohio State as a wide receiver, including a moment in the College Football Playoff semifinal versus Clemson where he caught a touchdown pass from Justin Fields. Williams helped the Buckeyes secure a 49-28 victory and advance to the CFP National Championship Game to face Alabama. Buckeye fans felt the program had huge depth at receiver, and it was best to let Williams go. The team placed more focus on Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and others in the position. Williams has produced a season for the Crimson Tide where he has more yards (1,028), a higher yards per catch average (20.2), and higher yards per matchup average (102.8) than Olave and Wilson. Williams is one of 10 semifinalists announced for the Biletnikoff Award.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO