Florida falls at Missouri to put Dan Mullen’s future with Gators in peril

With time running out on coach Dan Mullen at Florida, going to overtime at Missouri seemed fitting.

Losing on a defensive breakdown did, too, despite a strong showing much of the night from a much-maligned group.

Backpedaling to avoid the oncoming pass rush, Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak found Daniel Parker wide open in the end zone for a 2-point conversion to hand the Gators a 24-23 defeat and put Mullen’s future in question.

Rather than settle for a second OT, Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz went for the win after tailback Tyler Badie needsneeded only two runs to answer Florida receiver Trent Whittemore’s third-down touchdown to quarterback Emory Jones to give the Gators the lead.

“We have a guy right in the quarterback’s face and we weren’t able to make the play,” Mullen said. “We blew the coverage.

“Obviously disappointed another close game we didn’t pull it out in the end.”

The loss was the Gators’ seventh by one possession during the past two seasons.

“We have to find out how to make that one last play,” Mullen said.

Mullen’s last stand began on a crisp autumn day on the Missouri prairie leading a group of players with little at stake beyond personal pride, a middle-tier bowl bid and their head coach’s future.

The Gators responded with a gritty effort during an old-fashioned SEC slugfest that had all the makings of a shootout at Faurot Field.

Expected to capitalize on the SEC’s worst run defense, Florida (5-6, 2-6 SEC) managed just 93 rushing yards. The defense was gashed during losses at LSU and South Carolina and now faced its toughest challenge in Tyler Badie, the league’s top rusher.

Badie finished with 146 hard-earned yards on 27 carries.

In the end, Florida continued to make the same costly mistakes 12 weeks into the season. Lost opportunities in scoring range, poor special-teams play and breakdowns on defense continued.

“Way too many mistakes,” said Mullen, whose team had 9 penalties for 80 yards. “Way too many mental errors ... really disappointing that way.”

A pass interference by senior safety Trey Dean on third-and-5 kept alive a Missouri drive in the final minutes and appeared to seal Florida’s fate. But with 1:09 remaining Tigers kicker Harrison Mevis missed a 46-yard field that went wide right, just his second miss on 19 attempts.

The Gators accepted the gift and played for overtime.

A game featuring four lead changes and two ties ended with Florida’s fourth straight SEC loss. The Gators also finished 2-6 in league play for the first time since expansion in 1992 and failed to win a conference road game.

Mullen’s squad, an 8.5-point favorites, couldn’t shake the Tigers.

A 2-yard run by tailback Dameon Pierce made it 13-9 and was the Florida senior’s 14th touchdown, most since Tim Tebow in 2009. But Missouri pulled ahead 16-13 when edge rusher Khris Bogle found himself matched in coverage with Mizzou tight end Niko Hea for a 41-yard touchdown catch from Bazelak.

Jones responded with completions to Malik Davis of 26 and 17 yards, the latter on fourth-and-2, to set up a 33-yard field goal by Chris Howard to tie the score and ultimately force OT.

The clock in ticking now on Mullen as the Gators end the regular season with Saturday’s visit from Florida State. A loss at home to an in-state rival would appear to be too much to overcome, but Mullen said he met last week with athletic director Scott Stricklin to discuss coaching hires and the overall direction of the program.

Mullen’s players have little doubt who should lead the Gators in 2022.

“I wouldn’t come to the University of Florida if not for Dan Mullen,” Penn State transfer and defensive tackle Antonio Valentino said. “That’s my coach, whatever he says I got his back.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Edgar Thompson at egthompson@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osgators .