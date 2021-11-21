ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Spray Painting Catalytic Converters May Curb Thefts, Say Evanston Police; ‘Marking Event’ Sees Big Local Turnout

By Marissa Parra
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGrph_0d30eLUG00

CHICAGO (CBS) — Forget what you know about spelling. Under some cars, the words “Don’t Steal” are spelled “EPD.”

“My catalytic converter is being autographed by the Evanston Police Department,” joked Carol Michelini as she watched officers crawl under her car with spray paint at the area’s first catalytic converter marking event held by the Evanston Police Department.

Using a special spray paint made for high heat conditions, Evanston officers tagged the converters so that if a thief gets to them next, “they’re going to see a stencil, bright red spray paint,” said EPD Public Information Officer Enjoli Daley.

Between carjackings, armed robberies and car part thefts, it’s been a tough year for Illinois drivers.

“It’s been scary, which is why I thinka  lot of people showed up today,” said Anne Borish.

EPD says they were inspired by a Minnesota police department where officers in St. Paul held a similar event in April this year.

The stolen catalytic converters are most often sold to scrap yards, often costing theft victims thousands of dollars to replace.

Since the start of the year, Evanston has had more than 160 catalytic converter thefts.

“We had our catalytic converter stolen about two months ago in the middle of the night,” said Jack Westwood.

But it’s an issue nationwide, for example, in California. As CBS 2’s Jim Williams reported , State Farm Insurance said its customers’ claims for catalytic converter thefts jumped 175% between June of 2020 and June of 2021. Cities like Miami , Phildelphia , Denver and Pittsburgh report seeing the same trend.

“It’s a difficult issue to address,” said Daley. “We’re trying to mark them. Hopefully they’ll see that and move on. If’ they took it to a scrap yard and maybe they won’t take them since they’ve been marked.”

The hope is that the bright red stencil will be a bright red flag.

“I feel like I’ve done something,” said Michelini. “There are not guarantees, but at least I can say I tried. Now it’s up to the universe.”

The event in Evanston was free but did require pre-registration. Evanston Police said the event was so popular and sold out so fast they are planning another one to be held sometime in the spring.

Weeks ago Illinois Rep. LaShawn K. Ford prposed a new Illinois law that would require catalytic converter sellers to show their IDs to buyers. The hope is that keeping them both on the hook would curb the trend.

The Illinois General Assembly is expected to address the proposed law at the start of the year.

Comments / 12

Robert Costner
3d ago

Just fine the scrap yards if they buy them. Make it a law that they have to report to police when someone try’s to sell them

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Illinois State Police To Install More Cameras, License Plate Readers To Curb Expressway Shootings

CHICAGO (CBS) – This year there have been 224 shootings on our expressways; a number continuing to rise as Illinois State Police race to get their delayed multimillion dollar camera and license reader network up and running. CBS 2’s Tara Molina has tracked this closely for us for months, and the number of people held accountable for these shootings is low. We’ve seen the same scene play out 224 times on the expressways around Chicago, more than twice the past two years combined. A total of 20 of the 224 shootings deadly — with people hurt in 101 of them. This is a list...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

One Man Killed, One Wounded In Knife Fight At Clark/Lake Loop ‘L’ Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after police said he first stabbed another man at the Clark/Lake Loop ‘L’ stop downtown, and the victim then grabbed the knife and stabbed the attacker back. At 8 p.m., police said the men, both 30, got into a quarrel, and the attacker took out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back. The victim was able to get the knife away from the attacker, and stabbed him in the neck, police said. The victim was taken to Rush University Medical Center in good condition, police said. The attacker was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The police investigation after the incident closed the Clark/Lake ‘L’ station Wednesday evening. Loop ‘L’ trains on the Brown, Green, Orange, and Pink lines were bypassing the station Wednesday night. Trains were otherwise running normally. The Blue Line Clark/Lake subway station was not affected, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported. CHECK: CTA Updates
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pair Charged With Carjacking, Robbing Elderly Couple At Willowbrook Gas Station

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men have been charged with carjacking an elderly couple at gunpoint at a gas station in west suburban Willowbrook in July. Kevin Sanders, 22, and Antonio Davis, 20, both have been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated battery, and theft. Sanders also is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, and Davis is charged with armed robbery, aggravated robbery, and two counts of robbery. DuPage County prosecutors say, around 2:45 p.m. on July 15, an elderly couple stopped at the Citgo gas station at 6900 Kingery Highway in Willowbrook. The woman went into the store, and when she...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Jackson Sparks, 8, Becomes Sixth Victim To Die After SUV Plows Through Waukesha Christmas Parade, Bail For Suspect Darrell Brooks Set At $5 Million

By Marie Saavedra and Jermont Terry WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS) — An 8-year-old boy has become the sixth victim to die after a vehicle plowed through the Christmas Parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Tuesday, prosecutors said at the bond hearing for suspect Darrell Brooks. In a GoFundMe, family members identified boy as Jackson Sparks. Jackson Sparks (Family photo via GoFundMe, CBS 58 Milwaukee) Jackson and his 12-year-old brother, Tucker, were both seriously hurt during the parade attack. According to the GoFundMe page, both have been in the ICU since. Loved ones write that Jackson underwent brain surgery, but succumbed to his injuries and passed away. They...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
City
Evanston, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Evanston, IL
Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Armed Teenagers Targeting Car Owners In Mount Greenwood And Morgan Park

CHICAGO (CBS)– Teenagers are behind more carjackings in the Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park neighborhoods. The first happened November 15 near Western Avenue and 116th Place. The second took place on November 19 Near Pulaski Road and 110thStreet. Police said victims parked their cars in a driveway, when multiple armed teenagers demanded their vehicles and personal belongings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Critically Wounded In Heart Of Chicago Neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood Wednesday evening At 6:15 p.m., the man was shot in the face, lower back, and abdomen in the 2500 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The victim self-transported to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition. No one was in custody late Wednesday. Area Four detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car Slams Into North Riverside Lounge After Driver Is Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — A car slammed into a lounge in North Riverside Monday night, minutes after its driver was shot at Des Plaines Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park. Illinois State Police said at 8:18 p.m., they were called for a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower at Des Plaines Avenue. The driver of the crashed vehicle had been shot, and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The car crashed into the Bar-Tini Lounge at 2433 Des Plaines Ave. in Riverside, about a mile and a half south of the Eisenhower exit. The investigation had just begun late Monday. Further details were not immediately available. As of Nov. 18, Illinois State Police had responded to 213 expressway shootings in the Chicago area. Compare that to 128 in all of last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Suspect In Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy, Darrell Brooks, Charged With Murder; He Has Long Criminal Record

WAUKESHA, Wis., (CBS) — Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five and injuring dozens more. He is expected in court at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Darrell Brooks (Credit: Waukesha County Sheriff) Brooks, who has a lengthy criminal record, was taken into custody near the scene after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said. Officially, Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide, which is the legal equivalent of first-degree murder in Wisconsin, and carries a life...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Police#Marking Event#Epd Public Information#Cbs 2#State Farm Insurance
CBS Chicago

Man Charged With Murder Of Wheeling Mother Ja’nya Murphy Due In Court After Extradition From Missouri

CHICAGO (CBS) — The man charged with the murder of Ja’nya Murphy – a young mother who was found dead in Wheeling earlier this month – has been extradited from Missouri, and is due to appear for a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. Ahmeel Fowler, 26, of Pingree Grove, was charged in a warrant. He was identified as a person of interest early in the investigation and was taken into custody in Springfield, Missouri, two weeks ago. Ahmeel Fowler Murphy, 21, was found dead in her home on Nov. 9, and an autopsy later determined she had been strangled. Her 1-year-old daughter Jaclyn “Angel”...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Chicago

Ring Video Shows Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Darrell Brooks Pleading For Help, Getting Arrested

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS) — In the moments after ditching the red Ford Escape SUV that Darrell Brooks allegedly drove to mow down victims marching in the Waukesha Christmas Parade, Brooks ran to a nearby home asking for help. Ring door video at the home of Daniel Rider shows Brooks knocking on the door. Rider told CBS News that he was watching the Kansas City-Dallas football game when he answered the door. Brooks told Rider that was homeless and had called for an Uber but didn’t know when it was coming. “He was so polite and nice to me,” Rider said.  “It’s hard...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Shooting Caught On Video Near Park Concerns Neighbors In West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A brazen shooting steps from someone’s front door in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood was captured on a doorbell camera, and now neighbors are particularly concerned about the location where it happened. Around 7 p.m. a car can be seen cruising down West 123rd Street, but following behind it are two people unloading their guns toward it. The doorbell video captures the hooded suspects. “What I saw was the two young men. I was afraid. I was afraid for my family,” said a woman who describes them coming from beside her house. She did not want to be identified. She heard shots...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stretch Of CTA Blue Line Shuts Down Due To Unauthorized Person On Tracks At Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS) — Blue Line service was partially shut down between the Damen and Jefferson Park stops Wednesday afternoon after an unauthorized person got onto the tracks at Logan Square. Trains operated in two sections – between the O’Hare terminal and Jefferson Park, and between Damen and the Forest Park terminal. The Chicago Transit Authority was not specific about what the person was doing on the tracks or what happened to the person. CHECK: CTA Updates Trains were back running with delays by the evening rush.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paintings
CBS Chicago

Man Shot, Injured On Dan Ryan Near 84th Street; Lanes Reopened

CHICAGO (CBS) — The inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway have reopened, after a man was shot on the expressway Tuesday morning. According to Illinois State Police, it happened around 11:55 a.m. at I-94 northbound near 84th Street. ISP said it responded to an expressway shooting with one person injured. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Chicago Fire Department said a man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, but his condition is unknown at this time. The Illinois Department of Transportation said all inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed near 95th Street, just past the Bishop Ford Freeway interchange, after the shooting, but all lanes reopened by 2 p.m. 🆕 Update 2:01 pm: All lanes have reopened. — IDOT_Illinois (@IDOT_Illinois) November 23, 2021 Anyone who may have seen the shooting or may have any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at 847-294-4400, or email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous. This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available. 
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Thieves Break Into Several ATMs Overnight In Sauganash, Skokie, Lincolnwood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are investigating a string of ATM break-ins in the city and suburbs overnight. In north suburban Lincolnwood, someone was able to partially pry open the ATM at the CIBC Bank at 4007 W Touhy Ave early Monday, but no money was stolen. Shortly before 3 a.m., Chicago Police responded to an attempt to steal the ATM from a Chase Bank branch in the 4100 block of West Peterson Avenue in the Sauganash neighborhood. The ATM was ripped off the foundation of the bank’s drive-through lane, and dragged into the parking lot, where it was left damaged but unopened, police...
LINCOLNWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Firefighters Rescue Water Department Worker Stuck In Hole In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters freed a Water Department worker who got trapped in a hole Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The worker got trapped in a muddy hole near 67th Street and East End Avenue, prompting CFD crews to use a vacuum and other tools to remove water, dirt, and other debris from the hole to get her free. CFD working to free trapped worker in hole 6700 East End pic.twitter.com/aQSOsg8Rmg — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 24, 2021 “It was pulling debris and mud right on top of her so while the firefighters were trying to actually dig around...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

One Man Killed, One Wounded In Shootout At Grand Crossing Barbershop

CHICAGO (CBS) — One man was killed and another was critically injured when at someone opened fire at a barbershop in the Grand Crossing community late Tuesday. At 5:02 p.m., at least two people walked into a barbershop on 71st Street off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and one of them took out a handgun and fired shots, police said. A man sitting in the barbershop returned fire. A 34-year-old man was shot in the neck and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the same hospital, where he was reported in critical condition. No one was in custody late Tuesday as detectives investigated.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Waukesha Christmas Parade: What We Know So Far

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Waukesha Christmas Parade turned deadly Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into the parade route. Here’s what we know so far. A vehicle drove through barricades and into the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Graphic video shows a red SUV drive into the parade, striking a number of people as they marched in the parade. The police chief confirmed a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. The SUV was recovered from 338 Maple Avenue. Credit: Abby Brinkman At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured during the parade.  As of 9:55 a.m. Monday, Children’s Wisconsin reported treating 18 children who were injured...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

North Suburban Brothers Christian And Mark Kulas To Plead Guilty To Taking Part In Capitol Insurrection

CHICAGO (CBS) — A north suburban man recorded himself laughing as he stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and authorities now say it was a family affair. Christian Kulas of Lake Forest is expected to plead guilty next month to charges stemming from the insurrection. Authorities also now say his brother, Mark, has been charged. Video from an Instagram account provided to federal authorities by a cooperating witness first shows a rally at which President Donald Trump was speaking, then people walking up the steps of the U.S. Capitol and shouting, “Block the steal!” The video shows a man identified by authorities as Kulas laughing, wearing a dark baseball-type cap with the words “Keep America Great” in bright orange letters, and a dark Burberry coat. (Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office) Another video clip from the Instagram account shows the inside of the Capitol, and a man is heard saying, “Storming the Capitol.” (Credit: U.S. Attorney’s Office) Both brothers are scheduled to plead guilty and be sentenced on the same day. Mark Kulas is the 14th Illinois resident charged with taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
POLITICS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Business Community Leaders Meet With State’s Attorney, Demand Answers About Why Repeat Offenders Seem To Get Back On Streets Easily

CHICAGO (CBS) — Fed-up Chicago business owners are going directly to Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx – demanding answers about violent crime. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported Tuesday evening, the big question the business owners have is why repeat offenders appear to be getting back on the streets so easily. Everyone is concerned about safety – that is number one. But the point the business owners wanted to get across to the State’s Attorney is the way criminals are handled here is ultimately affecting the entire city and its bottom line. Members of the city’s business community say flashing lights, police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Turkey Giveaway Kicks Off At 8 a.m. In River West

CHICAGO (CBS)– In only hours you can get a free turkey for Thanksgiving. Casino company Bally’s, Black Men United, and the Chicago Urban League are hosting turkey giveaways. Their last giveaway is at 8 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Tribune Publishing Center on Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street. Free coats and other small appliances will be given out, too. Organizers say this event is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
50K+
Followers
20K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy