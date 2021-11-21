Sixers' Two-Way Guard Grant Riller Recovers From Knee Surgery

In the meantime, the latest entry into the rumor mill was a report this week from the Inquirer regarding “ongoing discussions” with the Detroit Pistons, where the Sixers were said to be interested in former Philly draftee Jerami Grant. Grant, in the second year of a three-year, $60 million contract, is averaging 18.1 points per game on 40.1/30.8/80.8 shooting splits, with his numbers down across the board following a productive first year in Detroit. According to sources, those discussions were not just old and presently inactive, they were of little interest to the Sixers. The team’s list of players they’d be interested in acquiring for Simmons, recently referred to by Sam Amick in a report for The Athletic, does not include Grant, a source familiar with the situation tells PhillyVoice.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO