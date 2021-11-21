ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Sixers' Two-Way Guard Grant Riller Recovers From Knee Surgery

By Justin Grasso
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant Riller's debut season with the Philadelphia 76ers' organization hasn't gone as planned. After the second-year guard spent training camp with the Sixers, he looked forward to making his debut with the team during the preseason. Unfortunately, after one game, Riller was out with a knee injury. The young...

