CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Florida Atlantic University men's soccer team (9-6-3, 2-4-2 in Conference USA) turned the nation's heads on Friday night, stunning No. 4-ranked Marshall (12-2-3, 5-1-2 in C-USA) in a 3-1 victory. Marshall, who entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, trailed the entire match despite the Herd dominating possession for majority of the second half. With the win, the Owls downed the 2020 NCAA College Cup Champions, becoming the third ever No. 6 seed to defeat the No. 2 in the C-USA Men's Soccer Tournament.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO