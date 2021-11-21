ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama NewsCenter — Mazda reveals all-new CX-50 for 2022 debut on Alabama production line

By Alabama News Center
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomaker Mazda Motor Corp. on Monday unveiled its brand-new CX-50 with a virtual world premiere for the crossover vehicle that will be produced at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM)...

Made in America: Mazda is back with the 'Bama-produced, Yankee-inspired CX-50

Mazda is making cars in the U.S. again. A decade after the last Mazda6 sedan rolled off the assembly line in Flat Rock — ending a four-decade marriage with Ford — the Japanese automaker announced production of the all-new CX-50 SUV. The cute ute is the product of new nuptials with Toyota in Alabama.
Mazda Unveils New CX-50

This story has been updated with additional information. Mazda’s the latest automaker to attempt to meet the needs of Americans looking to get back to nature with a new vehicle designed to tackle the off-road environment with its 2022 CX-50. The Japanese automaker unveiled the new crossover utility today and...
Mazda CX-50 crossover gets official

Mazda is launching a new SUV in the USA, the Mazda CX-50 crossover and the car will go into production at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) plant in Huntsville, Alabama in January 2022. The new Mazda CX-50 crossover will come with the Skyactiv-G 2.5 naturally aspirated engine or Skyactiv-G 2.5...
All-New CX-50 Will Help Mazda DOUBLE Sales In America

The Mazda CX-50 will make its highly-anticipated debut later today, and the Japanese manufacturer has high hopes for this new SUV. In an interview with Automotive News, Mazda's CEO shared his hopes for the new crossover. "We have developed the car in line with requests from North American customers, so we have high expectations for the CX-50," said Akira Marumoto. By focusing on North American demands, Mazda hopes to add 150,000 sales to its existing tally of 130,000 units sold this year so far. Mazda will also go further than that, launching a total of five new SUVs and an EV platform.
Alabama Update: 11:15 a.m. Sunday

Let’s update the forecast on this beautiful late fall Sunday in Alabama. Clouds are definitely increasing across the state ahead of our next weather-maker, a frontal system that will cross the state tonight and tomorrow morning. At 11 a.m., the front is through Fayetteville, Arkansas. A surface low is located...
Why Ford Stock Jumped Monday

The news implied to investors that Ford is comfortable pursuing a transition to EVs on its own. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) began its path toward investing in electric vehicles (EVs) before many of its announcements on the Mach-E or F-150 Lightning. Way back in April 2019, Ford made a $500 million investment into EV start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN). That relationship has come into more of a focus in recent days after Rivian went public and now sports a market cap well above that of Ford. That same relationship is what pushed shares of Ford up sharply today. Its stock closed Monday's session up 5.4%, though it jumped as much as 7.2% earlier today.
This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
Sunday Weather Xtreme: Showers Tonight, then Nice through Midweek

Are you looking forward to Thursday? I know that I am. It does appear that we will deal with some rain during the week, starting with tonight. Let’s dig into the details…. A BEAUTIFUL SATURDAY: There was quite a difference in temperatures Saturday morning across Central Alabama. The morning low in Tuscaloosa fell to 31F, while just up the road in Birmingham, it was 42F. There were several lows in the 20s, including the 29F at Demopolis, the 27F at Pell City, and the 26F at Gadsden. For many of these places, it was the first freeze of the season. Frost was a little hard to come by, with dewpoints in the 20s. Temperatures warmed nicely in the afternoon, with just wispy cirrus clouds early. Some mid-level clouds started showing up by late afternoon, which made for a nice sunset. Overnight lows were generally in the 40s, except over Northeast Alabama, which some 30s occurred.
Toyota Busts The Car Microchip Shortage

Unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know for about a year automakers have been suffering from a shortage of microprocessor chips which are necessary for a number of features. This has meant auto giants shuttering factories for weeks on end, trimming back on production, and even storing unfinished cars in hopes they can install the chips at a later date. With predictions of this situation being alleviated in a matter or months or even a couple of years, it might be shocking to hear Toyota has already found a solution.
Mazda CX-50 Expected To Add 150,000 Units To Automaker's US Sales

The Mazda CX-5 has been the automaker's best-seller this year so far, recording over 130,000 units sold as of date. It's a strong contender, so to speak, and Mazda is about to reinforce the model with another crossover that bears a similar nameplate, albeit with a small variation. Mazda has...
Mazda CX-50 Hybrid Will Use a Toyota-Sourced Powertrain

The new 2023 Mazda CX-50 crossover will eventually offer a hybrid model. Mazda confirmed that the hybrid powertrain will be sourced from Toyota. The CX-50 will be built in the same Alabama factory as the Toyota Corolla Cross. Mazda will collaborate with Toyota on the upcoming hybrid version of the...
Mazda’s New CX-50 SUV Moves the Brand Closer To Subaru

Mazda’s cross-pollination with Subaru and Toyota continues with a tougher new CX-50. We see nothing but good things as a result. Mazda’s all-new CX-50 SUV evolves the brand’s lineup in a direction Subaru fans and owners will recognize. Mazda’s launch presentation made clear that the CX-50 remains “uniquely Mazda,” but also pointed out that the CX-50 expands upon the appeal of the already hugely successful CX-5.
2023 Mazda CX-50 revealed as outdoorsy compact SUV with upcoming hybrid

Mazda has announced a whole expanded line-up of fresh SUVs coming in the next few years, and the first of them has finally been revealed. The 2023 Mazda CX-50 will fill a slot above the CX-30 with a size similar to the CX-5. And it will have a number of interesting features, including an upcoming hybrid powertrain.
New Mazda CX-50 is rugged 4x4 crossover for America

Mazda kickstarts its SUV offensive with an all-wheel-drive rival for the Subaru Forester. Mazda has revealed the new CX-50 as the first of five new SUVs due in the coming years, aiming it squarely at customers with "active and outdoor lifesyles". Developed especially for the US market, the CX-50 will...
Preview: Mazda Reveals the All-New 2023 CX-50

Mazda appears to be targeting the popular Subaru Crosstrek with a rugged-looking little SUV of its own. The all-new 2023 Mazda CX-50, revealed in advance of the LA Auto Show this week, features standard all-wheel drive, increased ground clearance, an off-road driving mode, and a more rugged appearance compared with Mazda’s other small SUVs, like the CX-30 and CX-5.
