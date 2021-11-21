Alabama NewsCenter — Mazda reveals all-new CX-50 for 2022 debut on Alabama production line

Are you looking forward to Thursday? I know that I am. It does appear that we will deal with some rain during the week, starting with tonight. Let’s dig into the details…. A BEAUTIFUL SATURDAY: There was quite a difference in temperatures Saturday morning across Central Alabama. The morning low in Tuscaloosa fell to 31F, while just up the road in Birmingham, it was 42F. There were several lows in the 20s, including the 29F at Demopolis, the 27F at Pell City, and the 26F at Gadsden. For many of these places, it was the first freeze of the season. Frost was a little hard to come by, with dewpoints in the 20s. Temperatures warmed nicely in the afternoon, with just wispy cirrus clouds early. Some mid-level clouds started showing up by late afternoon, which made for a nice sunset. Overnight lows were generally in the 40s, except over Northeast Alabama, which some 30s occurred.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO