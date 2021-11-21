ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

'The Game' Will Decide The Big Ten East, CFP Picture

By Christopher Breiler
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIUht_0d30dV2500

Michigan was led by junior quarterback Cade McNamara, who finished the afternoon completing 21 of 28 for 296 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Hassan Haskins added 76 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while true freshman Donovan Edwards hauled in 10 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown.

With the win, Jim Harbaugh has reached 10 wins for the fourth time in his first seven seasons. Of course, its the record against Ohio State (0-5) that still takes center stage when it comes to the discussion surrounding Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor. On Saturday, he'll have yet another opportunity to try and knock off the Buckeyes and to send the Wolverines to Indy -but we'll save that for another day.

For now, let's all just take some time to enjoy the fact that the college football Gods have smiled upon us. As far as the Big Ten conference is concerned, It all comes down to Michigan and Ohio State - as it should.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: This Cheerleader’s Unfortunate Moment Is Going Viral

Every now and then, an unfortunate incident befalls a cheerleader – or several – on the sideline following a play. Well, that was the case once again on Saturday afternoon. During Oklahoma’s game against Texas Tech, Sooners safety Patrick Fields hauled in an interception off of a tipped pass. Fields...
SPORTS
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Condoleezza Rice News

Each and every week, Peyton and Eli Manning welcome on a rotating cast of guests to their alternate Monday Night Football telecast. For Week 11’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants, the “ManningCast” will welcome a former cabinet member into the booth. Former U.S. Secretary...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has Bold Claim About No. 6 Michigan

There wasn’t any movement at the top of the latest College Football Playoff rankings, but ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum believes at least one team in the top seven should have moved up a spot. During this Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Finebaum said he thinks Michigan is under-ranked at the...
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Chris Olave quote about how much he hates Michigan will have Ohio State fans in love

Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave expressed how much the Buckeyes hate their rivals — the Michigan Wolverines. The Ohio State Buckeyes have shown that they do, indeed, belong in the College Football Playoff. Their biggest test came on Saturday against the Michigan State Spartans, and the Buckeyes knocked the doors off the hinges, as they too, the 56-7 “W.” Now, the Buckeyes have one more game remaining on the schedule — the Michigan Wolverines.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Haskins
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cfp#Ohio State#American Football#Buckeyes#Wolverines#Indy
On3.com

Mel Tucker fires back at Jim Harbaugh for calling out officiating

Michigan and Michigan State played two weeks ago, but there is still controversy surrounding the game. After a controversial call by officials on a touchdown run, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has been clear in his frustration with what he thought was an incorrect call, and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker has fired back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
detroitsportsnation.com

Former Michigan RB absolutely destroys Jim Harbaugh on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’

“There was nothing that ever was swept under the rug or ignored. He addressed everything in a timely fashion.”. That was the comment made by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh in regards to the allegations of Bo Schembechler not doing the right thing when he discovered late UM doctor Robert Anderson was sexually assaulting athletes while giving them an exam.
NFL
The Spun

Michigan’s Been Doing 1 Thing All Year To Prepare For Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh revealed on Monday that there’s one thing the Michigan Wolverines have been doing all season long to prepare for Ohio State. It’s no secret the Wolverines and Buckeyes think about each other all 12 months of the year. Ohio State doesn’t even refer to Michigan by its name, instead calling the program the “team up north.”
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

What Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said about Alabama, Bryce Young

Arkansas’ Sam Pittman was the fifth head coach to appear on the SEC football coaches weekly teleconference on Wednesday. During his 10-minute window with reporters, Pittman was asked several questions about Alabama. Below is everything he said about the Crimson Tide. “We’re excited to go to Alabama. They have an...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
931
Followers
725
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy