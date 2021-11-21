'The Game' Will Decide The Big Ten East, CFP Picture

Michigan was led by junior quarterback Cade McNamara, who finished the afternoon completing 21 of 28 for 296 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Hassan Haskins added 76 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while true freshman Donovan Edwards hauled in 10 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown.

With the win, Jim Harbaugh has reached 10 wins for the fourth time in his first seven seasons. Of course, its the record against Ohio State (0-5) that still takes center stage when it comes to the discussion surrounding Harbaugh's tenure in Ann Arbor. On Saturday, he'll have yet another opportunity to try and knock off the Buckeyes and to send the Wolverines to Indy -but we'll save that for another day.

For now, let's all just take some time to enjoy the fact that the college football Gods have smiled upon us. As far as the Big Ten conference is concerned, It all comes down to Michigan and Ohio State - as it should.