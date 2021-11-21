ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Handles Maryland

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago

Michigan got out to a big lead, slipped just a bit late in the third quarter, but then put the pedal back down and pulled away from Maryland, allowing the Wolverines to win 59-18. It was pretty much all good for U-M in College Park with some very noteworthy developments to discuss...

Three Up

Play calling

Josh Gattis has certainly been criticized during his three years at Michigan, but he was great today. On Michigan's first touchdown drive, he dialed up a beautiful reverse motion swing pass to Donovan Edwards that got the ball down to about the two-yard line and followed it up with a very creative formation that actually put Mike Sainristil in the backfield. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker eventually leaked out to the left for a very easy touchdown toss.

That pass to Edwards ended up being foreshadowing for an exploitable weakness in Maryland's defense. Edwards finished the day with 10 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. A 77-yard chunk of those yards came on one play when Gattis dialed up another beautiful call sending Edwards on a wheel route on 3rd and 8. Overall, Michigan executed well in all three phases and a big part of the offensive success was Gattis' approach.

Big Plays

Usually the team with the most explosive plays wins and that's what happened today. Michigan blocked a punt and returned a kickoff for a touchdown on special teams. Cornerback DJ Turner picked off a pass and ran it back 42 yards for a touchdown. And on offense there was the huge pass play to Edwards — one of his 10 grabs — along with a couple of nice chunk plays to Roman Wilson and Andrel Anthony. Michigan played a fantastic brand of complimentary football and it resulted in a blowout of Maryland on their home field.

Donovan Freakin Edwards

What a day for the rook. Every Michigan fan knew he was talented, but we haven't really seen him much this year because Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum have been so good. With Corum still a little dinged, and Haskins maybe resting just a bit after last week and ahead of next week's massive tilt against the Buckeyes, it officially became The Donovan Edwards Show. And man, did he deliver.

Edwards finished the day with just three carries for eight yards, but he absolutely blew up as a pass catcher as outlined above. He was open often, dynamic in the open field and extremely effective in his biggest role of the season.

Three Down

I'm not even going to go there. Early on in the game the two-quarterback system felt a little weird but JJ McCarthy ended up being fantastic overall. There also seemed to be a bit of a let up by U-M's defense late in the third quarter, but that was short lived and U-M immediately responded with stops on D and back-to-back touchdowns to push the lead to more than 40. No game is ever perfect, but there's no need to nitpick in a 41-point win.

No downs. All ups. Michigan is 10-1 and ready to host Ohio State with a trip to Indianapolis on the line. Giddy up.

Comments / 0

Related
WolverineDigest

Michigan Rises In Latest CFP Rankings

"One of the reasons I came back was to change this culture because I knew I was going to be a big part of it," said Hutchinson at Big Ten Media Days back in July. "I know guys see me as the leader. If you see a guy that's invested as much as me - and I'm the leader of the team - good things are only going to come out of that. That's why I've tried so hard this spring ball and this offseason to be this leader - its because I'm the leader of this team and I've got to set the example for these guys, and build a better foundation of culture just to get these guys fully invested in themselves and in the team."
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Five Takeaways: Michigan Wins, But Still Needs To Be Much Better

Michigan ended up winning by just 11 against Tarleton State and there were plenty of issues during the game. Here's what stood out in U-M's fourth win of the season. Michigan started the game with 10 turnovers in 10 minutes and finished with 21. Juwan Howard will certainly not be happy about that despite winning by a large margin. Things still seem to be a bit disjointed for the Wolverines, especially on offense, as DeVante' Jones continues to get into foul trouble and the freshman continue to figure it all out. Tarleton State's weird, five-guard lineup definitely rattled Michigan early, but the turnover issue was way out of control tonight.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

How Serious Are Michigan's Issues?

Juwan Howard has been phenomenal at Michigan. He's recruiting as well as any coach in the country and he already has an outright Big Ten title under his belt. This season, however, is off to a bit of a rocky start. "Every game, you win or you lose, you always...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

The Most Interesting Things Jim Harbaugh Said Ahead Of Ohio State

Jim Harbaugh was pretty locked in on Monday afternoon while speaking to the media, which is to be expected this week. He touched on a lot of different topics ahead of the matchup with Ohio State, but of course, there was some classic Harbaugh in there as well. He shot down at least one very prominent ESPN reporter, brought up some blasts from the past and praised OSU's players when asked about them.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
WolverineDigest

'The Game' Is The Most Significant College Football Matchup All Year

There's a reason why ESPN's College Gameday and Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will be in Ann Arbor this weekend. The Game is always special, but this year it's literally the biggest, best game of the entire college football season. A Big Ten East title is on the line as is a seat at the College Football Playoff table. Obviously the Ann Arbor and Columbus media markets are buzzing, but so are the national folks. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde outlined The Game in his weekly column of top matchups and gave his prediction for how it might play out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

'Bo Knew': Schembechlers Statue Vandalized

Schembechler's inclusion in the report immediately grabbed the attention of everyone who was following this story, so much so that the entire story became about Schembechler himself. It was about what he knew, when he knew, his statue, the building in his name - it was about his legacy. For weeks, the Michigan media, fans and alumni battled over Schembechler's role within this tragedy and how it should impact his legacy, all but completely ignoring the survivors and what they experienced during their time at the University of Michigan.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

What A Win, A Loss Would Mean For Jim Harbaugh And The Michigan Wolverines

If you're spending the week counting down the minutes until No. 6 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State kickoff this weekend in the Big House, you're certainly not alone. In what is one of the most anticipated matchups between the two programs in recent history, it's almost as if the college football Gods conspired to script this scenario. Playoff hopes are on the line, championship hopes are on the line and even legacies - yes, legacies - are on the line.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Paul Finebaum Is Talking About Jim Harbaugh...Again

Michigan fans really don't like Paul Finebaum because he seems to always take shots at Jim Harbaugh on a national stage and in the most smug way possible. Finebaum went back to the well on Wednesday morning's GET UP show because it does exactly what ESPN and Finebaum want — riles up Michigan fans.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Gattis
Person
Hassan Haskins
WolverineDigest

The Significance Of 'The Game' Is Beyond Obvious

It didn't matter who spoke on Monday afternoon during Michigan's scheduled media availability — senior captain linebacker Josh Ross, senior captain center Andrew Vastardis, senior wide receiver Mike Sainristil, head coach Jim Harbaugh — everyone knows what's at stake on Saturday. Ross can't wait for this weekend. He's already preparing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Maryland

Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium — College Park, Maryland. Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Michigan is viewed as a 15-point favorite against Maryland, which is pretty substantial this late in the season against a conference opponent. The line hasn't moved much and most see U-M being able to do whatever they want on both sides of the ball. Michigan has covered the spread consistently this season and the experts think they should do it again against the Terps.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#Wolverines#U M
WolverineDigest

Make Your Pick: Michigan Favored Big Over Maryland

Michigan is favored by a substantial 15.5 points over Maryland despite the matchup having all the makings of a trap game. Michigan is 9-1 with a chance to make the Big Ten title game and the College Football Playoff with a massive rivalry showdown for all the marbles against Ohio State looming next weekend. Maryland is just 5-5 but there is talent on the Terp roster and the game is in College Park. If Michigan shows up sleepy, it could cost them. Most don't see that happening, including the four of us.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan at Maryland

Michigan is now 9-1 and sitting at No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings. In order to play for a Big Ten title, they need a little help from Ohio State this weekend before hosting the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor next weekend. Before any of that matters, U-M needs to take care of business on the road at Maryland this weekend. Here are some things that very well could happen agains the Terps on Saturday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

'The Game' Will Decide The Big Ten East, CFP Picture

Michigan was led by junior quarterback Cade McNamara, who finished the afternoon completing 21 of 28 for 296 yards and two touchdowns. Senior running back Hassan Haskins added 76 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while true freshman Donovan Edwards hauled in 10 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WolverineDigest

Hassan Haskins: Michigan’s Silent Leader

Hassan Haskins is feeling good. The senior running back is nursing a few extra bruises after taking on a heightened workload the past two weeks with Blake Corum out, but it hasn’t affected his energy — or his play. Two weeks ago against Indiana, Haskins was a workhorse running for...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Hutchinson, Ojabo Destinations Revealed In Latest NFL Mock Draft

It's safe to say that Michigan fans aren't all that excited about the possibility of losing both Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo to the 2022 NFL Draft, but they better start making peace with it now. Ten weeks through the 2021 college football season, Hutchinson and Ojabo have easily established...
NFL
WolverineDigest

JJ McCarthy Makes PFF's Top-Five Offensive True Freshman List

The highly anticipated arrival of JJ McCarthy to Ann Arbor led many to believe that it was only a matter of time before the young gunslinger took over the starting job. Although it still seems likely that it will happen sooner rather than later, McCarthy has spent most of the 2021 season relieving junior quarterback Cade McNamara for a play or two each Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
931
Followers
725
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy