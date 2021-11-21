Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Handles Maryland

Michigan got out to a big lead, slipped just a bit late in the third quarter, but then put the pedal back down and pulled away from Maryland, allowing the Wolverines to win 59-18. It was pretty much all good for U-M in College Park with some very noteworthy developments to discuss...

Three Up

Play calling

Josh Gattis has certainly been criticized during his three years at Michigan, but he was great today. On Michigan's first touchdown drive, he dialed up a beautiful reverse motion swing pass to Donovan Edwards that got the ball down to about the two-yard line and followed it up with a very creative formation that actually put Mike Sainristil in the backfield. Tight end Luke Schoonmaker eventually leaked out to the left for a very easy touchdown toss.

That pass to Edwards ended up being foreshadowing for an exploitable weakness in Maryland's defense. Edwards finished the day with 10 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. A 77-yard chunk of those yards came on one play when Gattis dialed up another beautiful call sending Edwards on a wheel route on 3rd and 8. Overall, Michigan executed well in all three phases and a big part of the offensive success was Gattis' approach.

Big Plays

Usually the team with the most explosive plays wins and that's what happened today. Michigan blocked a punt and returned a kickoff for a touchdown on special teams. Cornerback DJ Turner picked off a pass and ran it back 42 yards for a touchdown. And on offense there was the huge pass play to Edwards — one of his 10 grabs — along with a couple of nice chunk plays to Roman Wilson and Andrel Anthony. Michigan played a fantastic brand of complimentary football and it resulted in a blowout of Maryland on their home field.

Donovan Freakin Edwards

What a day for the rook. Every Michigan fan knew he was talented, but we haven't really seen him much this year because Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum have been so good. With Corum still a little dinged, and Haskins maybe resting just a bit after last week and ahead of next week's massive tilt against the Buckeyes, it officially became The Donovan Edwards Show. And man, did he deliver.

Edwards finished the day with just three carries for eight yards, but he absolutely blew up as a pass catcher as outlined above. He was open often, dynamic in the open field and extremely effective in his biggest role of the season.

Three Down

I'm not even going to go there. Early on in the game the two-quarterback system felt a little weird but JJ McCarthy ended up being fantastic overall. There also seemed to be a bit of a let up by U-M's defense late in the third quarter, but that was short lived and U-M immediately responded with stops on D and back-to-back touchdowns to push the lead to more than 40. No game is ever perfect, but there's no need to nitpick in a 41-point win.

No downs. All ups. Michigan is 10-1 and ready to host Ohio State with a trip to Indianapolis on the line. Giddy up.