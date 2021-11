The final game-week of the regular season for Tennessee sees the Thanksgiving holiday fall two days before the finale against in-state rival Vanderbilt on Saturday at Neyland Stadium. There certainly was a feeling of thanks and gratitude from first-year Vols head coach Josh Heupel during "Vol Calls" on Wednesday night. There were just a couple of calls from fans for Heupel ahead of his team taking on the Commodores, but plenty of discussion about Tennessee's senior class and the special feeling with this week and this game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 HOURS AGO