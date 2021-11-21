ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Thanksgiving in America is a lot older than the Pilgrims | Vince Bzdek

By Vince Bzdek
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CtH9X_0d30dIns00
The so-called First Thanksgiving in 1621 was nowhere near the first Thanksgiving. Getty Images

As we celebrate Thanksgiving this coming week, it might be a very good year to recognize that the so-called First Thanksgiving in 1621 was nowhere near the first Thanksgiving. A ritual of thanksgiving in the fall has been embedded in native cultures for centuries, and it was the Wampanoag tribe who introduced the deeply American tradition to the Pilgrims, not the other way around.

Historian Patricia Limerick, faculty director of the Center of the American West at the University of Colorado, takes a long view of Thanksgiving.

“This is what people have been doing in North America for years beyond our estimation," she told me. "People have been gathering in the season when there is a harvest" for millennium "and they celebrate each other’s company and they eat the resources that have come to them, and they are not taking that for granted. They’re really saying how remarkable and extraordinary that we have this, and we’re being kept alive by it.”

Limerick and Navajo scholar and history professor Farina King took some time last week to talk over fresh perspectives on Thanksgiving in this year of rethinking Indian mascots and Indian team names and American history. How, I wondered, do Native Americans look upon Thanksgiving these days?

Their answers surprised and delighted me. There was certainly no talk of cancelling Thanksgiving.

“For the Navajo nation, October is considered our new year," King said. "Fall is a very special time. Before European contact it was a time of corn growing, the harvest, the cycles of life. This season always meant something very important to indigenous people.”

To see Thanksgiving as starting only when the Pilgrims arrive is short-sighted, King believes, and doesn’t do justice to the richness of our American history.

Observed Limerick: “Renowned American writer Henry James wrote one of the stupidest paragraphs ever when he said, ‘Europe has a complicated history, of drama and significance, and here we are on a continent where history has just begun and the country is so empty.’ And you say, 'Really? Get out of Boston, hon. Quit with that nonsense.'”

King seconds the notion that the famously verbose writer was in a way illiterate. He clearly “didn’t know how to read the history around him. Read the peoples that had always been around those spaces.”

Limerick sees Thanksgiving this year as an opportunity to increase our literacy about our own deep history.

“Most of the time if you have something important to say about history, you don’t have very many people to say it to because people’s attention is scattered and fragmented and they are listening to some podcast or they’re playing some video game," she said. "Unless it is a hundredth anniversary or 50th anniversary. But on Thanksgiving, we have their attention for a moment. It’s a good moment to pay attention to history."

“We’re not saying stop enjoying being with your family," she added. “But we could have a teachable moment."

Maybe, King said, we need to add in “a moment of silence, of reflection, of thinking how are we where we are today” during Thanksgiving.

But let’s not use Thanksgiving to celebrate the conquest of American Indians, King urged. “That needs to be reevaluated.”

“The story of Indians and Pilgrims and the Thanksgiving myth, people take that and make it a whimsical fairy tale” about a peaceful cultural exchange and interracial harmony, she said, which ignores the brutal subjugation of Indians that began just a few years later. “It’s a distorted history that is still perpetuated,” King complained.

That distortion feels like “disrespect of who we are and our heritage, our ancestry — and it lasts. Why don’t you see us?" she asked. "All some people see is the Indians and the Pilgrims, that they’re gone now, and all the real Indians are dead. And yet we’re still here. If only we can start to tell our children the truth, and it doesn’t have to be all ugly either. It can be that the Wampanoag are beautiful people who are still alive today. Do we know their names? Do we know how to say it?”

I must admit that, until King told me, I had never heard the name of the tribe that shared Thanksgiving with the Pilgrims, nor that the word Wampanoag means "People of the First Light." Or that they came to the Pilgrims unbidden that Thanksgiving and likely saved them from starvation in their early days by teaching them how to cultivate crops native to the Americas.

This Thanksgiving, King suggests, maybe "people can really pause and take this as a moment to commit to not just Native American Heritage month in November, but commit to how can we continue to tell a true story. Even if it is hard.”

Limerick adds that the reverent, heavily edited version of history, with the funny hats, large belt buckles, and clunky black shoes, is pretty boring, actually.

“The Puritans actually wore quite colorful clothes,” Limerick said. “They weren’t even as boring as they are now made out to be.

“I think what we actually unintentionally do with the reverent retelling … is a disservice to everyone. People of the past are really interesting, and we at least owe them that.”

People who haven't taken the time to get to know their history before Plymouth are missing out on a source of pride, King believes. “Not acknowledging the ingenuity and presence of indigenous people since time immemorial, the canal systems that Phoenix drew upon, the spiral mounds and intricate works through generations of people" is like cutting off a powerful, colorful taproot of American culture.

“In the teaching of our children, what I hope changes is that when we come around the dinner table, and gather with our families, sustain family ties,” said King, we tell our children that “the gathering has always been happening for different peoples over time. And people from all kinds of backgrounds.

“And then finally maybe we’ll be able to come together, really come together, from all walks of life and see the indigenous, the diverse, people of color — see them all and not erase their story. And truly celebrate human life together.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

The first Thanksgiving is a key chapter in America's origin story – but what happened in Virginia four months later mattered much more

This year marks the 400th anniversary of the first Thanksgiving in New England. Remembered and retold as an allegory for perseverance and cooperation, the story of that first Thanksgiving has become an important part of how Americans think about the founding of their country. But what happened four months later, starting in March 1622 about 600 miles south of Plymouth, is, I believe, far more reflective of the country’s origins – a story not of peaceful coexistence but of distrust, displacement and repression. As a scholar of colonial New England and Virginia, I have often wondered why Americans tend to...
Dartmouth

“So Much Bigger than Just Thanksgiving”: The Myth of the American Holiday

Indigenous students share what Thanksgiving means to them and what non-Indigenous students can do to celebrate the holiday without “blind ignorance.”. In a week, I’ll travel with my family to my grandparents’ house in New Jersey to celebrate Thanksgiving. We’ll dress up, spend all day preparing classic Thanksgiving dishes and sit down to a long dinner. Although the stereotypical Thanksgiving story does not play a large role in my family’s celebration, it is inextricably woven into the holiday — from the turkeys to the cornucopias to the myth of that happy Thanksgiving feast back in 1621.
FESTIVAL
CBS Chicago

Native American Chicagoans Share What Thanksgiving Means To Them

CHICAGO (CBS) — November is Native American Heritage Month. It falls within the same month as the holiday that many Native Americans describe as a painful one. CBS 2 Morning Insider Marissa Parra shares what Thanksgiving means to Native American Chicagoans. Norma Robertson sits at her table doing traditional Native American bead work, an array of colourful beads are scattered on her desk. She’s fastidious, focused on her next project before gesturing to the zip cover in her hands. “I learned this a long time ago,” said the member of the Sisseton Wahpeton Tribe. Her handwork is precise, just like her grandma taught her. “She said,...
CHICAGO, IL
mainstreet-nashville.com

We owe a lot to ancestors at Thanksgiving

As well as being the month of Thanksgiving, November has been Native American Month since 1990 when President George H. W. Bush issued the first proclamation proclaiming the observance. Incidentally, from everything that I have read, “Native Americans” really aren’t crazy about that label. They prefer to be referred to...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving Dinner#Americas#Pilgrims#First Thanksgiving#Wampanoag#American#Navajo#Indian#Native Americans#European
piolog.com

Thanksgiving is not a celebration of genocide, rather a commemoration of harvest, gratitude

If you went to elementary school in the United States, you have undoubtedly heard the conventional myth of the first Thanksgiving. The story typically goes something like this: When the Pilgrims, the first permanent white settlers of what is now the U.S., arrived in today’s Massachusetts, they had to learn to survive in the wild. The Wampanoag tribe, who had been watching the Pilgrims for months, revealed themselves to the Pilgrims as winter approached, teaching the newcomers their ways of agriculture so that the Pilgrims would survive. The Pilgrims’ harvest ended up being so bountiful that they held a feast to thank the Wampanoag for their generosity.
FESTIVAL
allthatsinteresting.com

The Devastating History Of Diseases That The Pilgrims Brought To America

After the Pilgrims arrived in Massachusetts, the local Indigenous population fell from 30,000 to just 300 — within a decade. While exact figures remain debated, historians estimate that 18 million Indigenous people inhabited the North American continent before the 16th century. But within years of European settlers arriving, these populations would be decimated by up to 90 percent, killed by diseases that colonists brought with them to the New World.
HEALTH
Upworthy

Thanksgiving is a 'day of mourning' to Indigenous people

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of genocide and violence against Native Americans that some readers may find distressing. There definitely was no mashed potatoes or pie at the first Thanksgiving, but still remains a core tenet of the holiday now. Much like the pie and mashed potatoes, the celebration of peace and prosperity shared by Native Americans and Pilgrims is, if not a myth, at least a half-truth. There are two sides to every story. The ones the English settlers have passed down over the years is that they landed in 1621 and met with the Wampanoag tribe, leading to three days of feasting and thanksgiving in 1621. The other side doesn't remember the story that way, but it's that version that's become mainstream and become synonymous with the holiday in America today. Native Hope, a group that aims to address the injustice done to Native Americans, says English settlers robbed Wampanoag graves and stole food from them in order to survive during their first years on this new continent, before eventually unleashing violence and carrying out genocide.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
TIME

The ‘First Thanksgiving’ Story Covers Up the All Too Real Violence in Early America

The 17th century is having a moment. In 2019, the world observed the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Virginia. This year marks 400 years since English Pilgrims and Wampanoags allegedly sat down to a three-day feast in territory the immigrants called Plymouth. These events have drawn extraordinary public attention . But each only makes sense when seen in the context of a century that defined enduring aspects of American life, especially European colonists’ efforts to take possession of Indigenous lands.
SOCIETY
abc7amarillo.com

Growing movement to stop teaching of Thanksgiving 'myths'

WASHINGTON (SBG) — In certain corners of the country, Thanksgiving is remembered a little differently this time of year, like in Plymouth, Massachusetts where the United American Indians of New England are planning for their 52nd Annual Day of Mourning. Last year, Kisha James, an enrolled member of the Wampanoag...
FESTIVAL
thesimpsonian.com

The real story of Thanksgiving

Simpson welcomed back a tradition this year to teach students about the true meaning of Thanksgiving. The Native American and Intertribal Student Association (NAISA), with the support of the International Student Organization (ISO), will host a Thanksgiving history event in Hubbell Hall on Nov. 18. The event will feature free food and an opportunity for students to learn more about the real history of Thanksgiving.
FESTIVAL
Columbus Alive

Rainbow Rant: Land Back and the future of Thanksgiving

“You see the graffiti on that sign back there? I think it said, ‘Land back.’”. In the opening of the third episode of FX comedy "Reservation Dogs," an elderly white couple debates the meaning of graffiti reading “Land back.” In a wryly funny scene, show creators Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi introduced a mainstream audience to one of today’s most important political movements.
SOCIETY
thelily.com

My grandfather founded the National Day of Mourning to dispel the myth of Thanksgiving. I’m carrying on his legacy.

On Thursday, millions of families across the United States will celebrate Thanksgiving without giving much thought to the truth behind the heavily mythologized and sanitized story taught in schools and promulgated by institutions. According to this myth, 400 years ago, the Pilgrims were warmly welcomed by the “Indians,” and the two groups came together in friendship to break bread. The “Indians” taught the Pilgrims how to live in the “New World,” setting the stage for the eventual establishment of a great land of liberty and opportunity.
FESTIVAL
Quad

Decolonizing Thanksgiving

Typically, many Americans today visualize the “first Thanksgiving” as a ground-breaking, peaceful affair where the Pilgrims and Native Americans came together in a grand feast. However, this popular perspective shows disrespect to Indigenous lives by overlooking more integral aspects of the event, creating a narrative that can be false, misleading and inconsiderate of the lives of Indigenous people across the continent.
FESTIVAL
ccxmedia.org

Diversity Minute 11: Thanksgiving History

I know that Thanksgiving is a day of feasting and family gathering. Understanding that, I’m asking you to take a moment to view the history of Thanksgiving through a different lens as you seek to be more inclusive. What we’ve traditionally been taught is a day of giving thanks is...
FESTIVAL
tucsonpost.com

U.S. settlers and Native tribes mark 400 years of Thanksgiving

ALCATRAZ ISLAND, Calif. -- Some 400 years ago in 1621, the settlers and Native tribes ate together at the first Thanksgiving meal. But many tribes see this seminal date in American history as a day to mourn the losses of Native American lives and land that followed. This Thursday, 5,000...
POLITICS
goodhousekeeping.com

16 Facts to Learn for Native American Heritage Month

There are over 9 million Native Americans and Native Alaskans living in the United States today. And with over 500 federally recognized tribes, there are hundreds of different cultures that are as unique as the people they represent. From artwork and literature, to cuisine and music, there is much to appreciate and learn.
SOCIETY
Laredo Morning Times

Influence of Native Americans surrounds us. It's time to stop overlooking true history.

In a recent lecture commemorating Native American Heritage Month, historian Jim McClellan included lots of fun facts about the continents' first peoples. "Chocolate and vanilla come from the native peoples of Mexico. Popcorn is more American than apple pie," McClellan said. "The Maya invented chewing gum - which they called 'chicle,' meaning 'moving mouth.' "
SOCIETY
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
782
Followers
987
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy