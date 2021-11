Predictably, in the teeth of a losing streak, Blues coach Craig Berube moved things around in practice on Wednesday trying to find a spark for his team. So Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron were back together, joined by Jordan Kyrou, who has a point in five straight games. Pavel Buchnevich, who has six points in his past four games, is moving into Ivan Barbashev’s spot with Robert Thomas and Vladimir Tarasenko, and Oskar Sundqvist moves to the third line with Brandon Saad and Barbashev. The fourth line will be Tyler Bozak, Klim Kostin and James Neal.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO