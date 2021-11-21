ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midvale, UT

Fourth suspect arrested in connection with Midvale wedding shooting

By Jacob Rueda
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XREGc_0d30cMaF00

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 )- Unified Police Department arrested a fourth suspect in connection with the murder of Oscar Avila on Nov. 6 during a wedding reception in Midvale.

Police say 19-year-old Troy Latorio Kajiyama was with three other suspects when they crashed Avila’s parent’s wedding and started causing trouble for the people attending.

On that day, the initial call came in for shots fired at 145 East 7200 South at 11:26 p.m. The call also said that a victim had been shot. When patrols arrived, they found Avila down and bleeding on the sidewalk, appearing to have been wounded by a shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures failed to save him.

HOUSE OF HORRORS: Sisters who escaped Turpin ‘House of Horrors’ say parents used Bible to justify abuse

Avila’s parents were getting married the night he was killed. The wedding took place on the second floor of the building. Police say three males came in during the reception and were causing trouble, before being asked to leave. A fight broke out after they were escorted outside and that is when police say Avila was shot.

So far, 19-year-old Guillermo Herrera , 22-year-old Daniel Brando Garcia , and 22-year-old Marqus Paul James have been arrested in connection with Avila’s murder.

Witnesses told police they saw one of the suspects brandishing a firearm from his waistband just before the fight. Video surveillance of what happened the night of the wedding showed Kajiyama adjusting a black pistol in the front waistband of his pants.

Kajiyama was also identified by police as the instigator of the fight. Garcia, along with Herrera and James were involved in the fight as guests were trying to get them to leave.

A fight broke out after Garcia, Herrera, and James were seen arguing with a man and a woman at the wedding. Once Garcia and the two other suspects were outside, one of them shoved someone who was off-camera and they started to wrestling which caused the fight to break out.

As several of the party-goers and the suspects got involved with the fight, Avila ran in and started fighting, as well. Avila kept getting punched and fell to the ground. After some time, he still appeared unresponsive, according to police.

RELATED: Police arrest a second suspect in connection with the murder of Oscar Avila

In a separate video obtained by police, two gunshots can be heard going off within three seconds of each other. The timing of the gunshots aligned with when the fight at the party occurred. Avila’s autopsy shows he suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Kajiyama was arrested at his mother’s house. Police found shoes and pants that appear to match the outfit he was wearing on the night of the shooting. They also found .40 caliber ammunition which was taken as evidence. One of the casings at the crime scene was .40 caliber.

He is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of possessing a dangerous weapon and obstruction of justice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Midvale, UT
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Midvale, UT
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
ABC4

Man arrested after crashing stolen car into tree in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a tree on Monday morning. Salt Lake City Police have identified the suspect as 24-year-old Clarence Ballow. Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. when officers spotted a vehicle driving without lights near 1700 South State Street. When […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Police find 240 pounds of marijuana during Tooele County traffic stop

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police seized 240 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop off of I-80 in Tooele County, Tuesday night. Francisco Contreras, 59, and Mariano Yovanne Torres-Meza, 33, were both arrested for possession with intent to distribute and investigation of possession of 100 pounds of marijuana or greater. An officer conducted a […]
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
ABC4

Reported hate crime on U of U campus under investigation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – University of Utah officials are investigating a reported hate crime incident that happened on campus, In late September 2021, a university contractor was making a delivery to the loading dock at a residence hall on campus. As he was on the dock, two students in a room above allegedly shouted […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

WATCH: Two pedestrians hit by scooter on BYU campus, police urge caution

(WARNING: SOME MAY FIND THE VIDEO BELOW TO BE DISTURBING) PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Two pedestrians were struck by a scooter on the BYU campus in Provo Sunday evening, prompting safety reminders from law enforcement. Officers responded to an auto-ped crash on South Campus Drive around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They found two pedestrians that had […]
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Unified Police Department
ABC4

Wisconsin parade crash suspect had ties to Utah, misdemeanors cited

WAUKESHA, Wis. (ABC4) – A man suspected of driving through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin on Sunday had a brush with police officers in Utah a few years back. Salt Lake County court documents show the suspect, 39-year-old Darrell Brooks, was cited in Salt Lake City on misdemeanor drug charges in 2017. Those charges were […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Suspects arrested for credit card skimming device in Washington County

VEYO, Utah (ABC4) – Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a credit card skimmer scheme in Washington County on Wednesday. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects as 35-year-old Kayli Nicole Fontana and 32-year-old Luis Miguel Rodriguez. Authorities were first alerted by a gas station employee about potential fraud suspects near […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Hiker dies during rescue attempt in Holbrook Canyon

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – A man being rescued off Holbrook Canyon on Sunday passed away before he could be lifted off the mountain. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office says the man is 58-years-old, but his identity is not being released at this time. Authorities say the man first set out to hike Holbrook Canyon on […]
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Idaho crash involving man from Hurricane, Utah under investigation

IDAHO (ABC4)- Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a 33-year-old male from Hurricane, Utah.  The crash occurred at 1:01 pm on Sunday when the male from Hurricane was driving a Salt Lake City Express bus southbound on U.S. Highway 91. Police say he was attempting to make a left-hand turn when he […]
IDAHO STATE
ABC4

The Justice Files: Inner voice leads her to Kylen & Crystal

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – It was a battle with her inner voice that led Cindy Sue Hunter to the bodies of two murdered women in Moab. “I literally was basically being told I had to go, and I argued with myself Tuesday,” said Hunter. After that internal discussion, Hunter got in her vehicle […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

SUV speeds into Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — An SUV sped into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee on Sunday, leaving multiple people injured, according to witnesses. Police in Waukesha were urging people to avoid the downtown area. A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding […]
WAUKESHA, WI
ABC4

ABC4

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy