Assessment of skin microcirculation in primary aldosteronism: impaired microvascular responses compared to essential hypertensives and normotensives

Hypertension is a major health burden worldwide. However, there is limited data on the status of hypertension-mediated organ damage (HMOD) and established cardiovascular (CV) disease in Chinese hypertensive patients. The aim of this study is to determine the prevalence of HMOD and established CV disease in a nationally representative population in China. A stratified multistage random sampling method was used in the China Hypertension Survey and 21,243 participants aged 35 or older were eligible for analysis in this study. For each participant, the demographic information and a self-reported medical history were acquired. Blood pressure was measured with the electronic device 3 times on the right arm, supported at heart level, after the participant was sitting at rest for 5"‰min. Samples of blood and urine were tested. 2-D and Doppler echocardiography were used to assess the heart's function and structures. Sampling weights were calculated based on the 2010 China population census data. Overall, the weighted prevalence of asymptomatic HMOD was 22.1%, 28.9%, 23.1%, 6.4%, and 6.2% for wide pulse pressure, left ventricular hypertrophy, microalbuminuria, chronic kidney disease, and abnormal ankle-brachial index, respectively. For the established CV disease, the weighted prevalence was 1.8%, 1.3%, 2.0%, and 1.1% for stroke, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and atrial fibrillation, respectively. The prevalence of asymptomatic HMOD and established CV disease was greater with higher blood pressure level (P"‰<"‰0.05), rather than ankle-brachial index. Compared to those with uncontrolled hypertension, the prevalence of asymptomatic HMOD was lower in patients with controlled hypertension. In summary, the prevalence of HMOD in Chinese people aged 35 or older was very common, indicating a substantial future burden of both morbidity and mortality from hypertension in China. Clinical trial registration number: ChiCTR-ECS-14004641.
