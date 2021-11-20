ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assessment of skin microcirculation in primary aldosteronism: impaired microvascular responses compared to essential hypertensives and normotensives

By Eugenia Gkaliagkousi
Nature.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary aldosteronism (PA) is associated with considerably higher cardiovascular risk and increased prevalence of organ damage compared to essential hypertension (EH). Laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI) has emerged as a novel non-invasive tool to assess of skin microcirculation. Our aim was to evaluate skin microvascular function (SMF) using LSCI coupled with...

www.nature.com

