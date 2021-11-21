SMT V Nuwa Takes Unconventional Approach to Design

At the risk of having this spill over into an intentionally personal retrospect, I feel it’s important to get one’s own personal history out of the way when it comes to what one has made of FromSoftware’s — shall we say, more coveted — chronology of releases over the past decade. Plus it also aids, one hopes, in my decision to focus for this impressions piece more on the world and explorative aspects more so than the actual combat. Apologies if you were expecting a full-blown dissection of the meta of available weapons here, but this is not that kind of write-up. Anyhow: both Bloodborne and Sekiro were games I thoroughly enjoyed for more than their challenge and variance on character builds alike. Their art direction, aesthetic and use of color to further exemplify their intended tones. But most importantly of all: their level design. These were games whose world-building and From-like manner of storytelling (or direct lack thereof) were emboldened by the interweaving network of passages, buildings and short-cuts alike.

