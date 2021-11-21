ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SMT V Nuwa Takes Unconventional Approach to Design

By Stephanie Liu
Siliconera
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMT V character designer Masayuki Doi has provided some more commentary on the aesthetics and concepts behind the demons that appear in the game. This time, he talks about Nuwa’s goddess form. As this article discusses Nuwa’s role and appearance in the story, it will contain spoilers from the...

noisypixel.net

Romance Visual Novel ‘Aikagi’ Launches on Steam in the West

Frontwing announced they have released the Azarashi Software-developed visual novel Aikagi on PC-via Steam in the west. Aikagi is a kinetic romance visual novel released in Japan in 2017. The game is now officially available in the west from their in-house translation team, the members of which are proficient Japanese to English translators who possess JLPT N1 certification or equivalent.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

SMT V Aitvaras Designed to Feel Like a Dragon and ‘Mischievous Child’

We get a reprieve from Shin Megami Tensei V demon digest videos today. However, there’s still news about characters from the game. SMT V Character Designer Masayuki Doi shared insights into Aitvaras. This is one of the new demons introduced in this installment. He’s a little Lithuanian dragon who also is designed to “feel like a mischievous child.”
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

SMT V Leanan Sidhe or Asparas? The Spirit of Love Quest Guide

Early in Shin Megami Tensei V, players will encounter a quest called The Spirit of Love. Eventually, they’ll have to choose between Leanan Sidhe or Asparas in order to complete the quest. Siding with Asparas will continue the initial Spirit of Love questline while choosing to side with Leanan Sidhe will begin an entirely new quest called The Water Nymph. Shin Megami Tensei V can be an incredibly punishing game, so players will want to make the right choice here. Here’s whether you should choose Leanan Sidhe or Asparas in SMT V.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

SMT V Lahmu Trailer Involves Some Spoilers

Yet another Shin Megami Tensei V demon video is here. This time, a god is on display. The Mesopotamian deity Lahmu plays a part in SMT V, and the trailer showcases some of his scenes. However, if you haven’t played the game yet, know that there are spoilers here even in its opening scenes.
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Smt#Smt V Nuwa#Chinese#Kaya No Hime#The Nintendo Switch
picturecorrect.com

Unconventional Places to Find Photography Inspiration

Photography is a creative art form like many others. One common challenge among them all is the feeling of being creatively drained. Occasionally, you might feel like you have hit a roadblock. But rest assured, there are many sources of inspiration that can get you up and running. Today we have photographer Alex Kilbee sharing where we can discover new sources of inspiration that may seem unusual:
PHOTOGRAPHY
hardcoregamer.com

Familiar Ground Meets Fresh Approach to World Design in Elden Ring

At the risk of having this spill over into an intentionally personal retrospect, I feel it’s important to get one’s own personal history out of the way when it comes to what one has made of FromSoftware’s — shall we say, more coveted — chronology of releases over the past decade. Plus it also aids, one hopes, in my decision to focus for this impressions piece more on the world and explorative aspects more so than the actual combat. Apologies if you were expecting a full-blown dissection of the meta of available weapons here, but this is not that kind of write-up. Anyhow: both Bloodborne and Sekiro were games I thoroughly enjoyed for more than their challenge and variance on character builds alike. Their art direction, aesthetic and use of color to further exemplify their intended tones. But most importantly of all: their level design. These were games whose world-building and From-like manner of storytelling (or direct lack thereof) were emboldened by the interweaving network of passages, buildings and short-cuts alike.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

SMT V Demon Digest Videos Resume With Hydra

They aren’t over yet. Atlus is still releasing Shin Megami Tensei V demon videos in Japan. We only got a brief reprieve due to the game launching. But now, the SMT V trailers resumed with a look at Hydra. Who is a character that, if people have begun playing the game, has something of a notable role.
VIDEO GAMES
Newswise

Origami, Kirigami Inspire Mechanical Metamaterials Designs

Newswise — WASHINGTON, November 23, 2021 -- The ancient arts of origami, the art of paper-folding, and kirigami, the art of paper-cutting, have gained popularity in recent years among researchers building mechanical metamaterials. Folding and cutting 2D thin-film materials transforms them into complex 3D structures and shapes with unique and programmable mechanical properties.
ENTERTAINMENT
Siliconera

BlazBlue High Quality Framed Art Will Be Sold in Japan

Arc System Works revealed high-quality framed art based on key visuals from BlazBlue games. The new items will comprise the second part of the Arc System Works Art Archives project. It will partner with the same companies that made and sold Guilty Gear framed art earlier in 2021. The framed...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Sin Chronicle Developer Broadcast Scheduled

An upcoming Sin Chronicle developer broadcast will detail upcoming developments for the mobile title. Sega announced the broadcast will air on November 24, 2021. The broadcast itself will go through feedback received from the closed beta period. The developers will address concerns made by users, and discuss future adjustments that they’ll make ahead of release. [Thanks, Gamer!]
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Interview: Preparing for Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX and Its Anniversary

The Monster Rancher series is experiencing something of a comeback. Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX are about to appear on multiple platforms around the world again. These will be updated versions, complete with PocketStation features. The Monster Rancher 25th anniversary is coming up. To help find out what went into the new ports and could happen, Siliconera spoke with Executive Producer Kazumi Fujita.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

New Holoearth Screenshots Show Exploration and Architect Mode

Cover Corp published a new press release for Holoearth, showing off new screenshots of the game. From the screenshots, players can see how they will be able to control a Hololive character and explore the sandbox world. Players can gather materials by doing things like chopping trees and defeating wild...
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Blue Archive Characters are Packed with Personality

Blue Archive is one of those games where connecting to and liking its characters is critical. The gameplay is fine and the stories are okay and all. But what pulls people in and gets them attached is finding virtual people they like. Fortunately for it, NAT Games did a good job of trying to get players attached both via gameplay and art.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Genshin Impact Yun Jin and Shenhe are Polearm Users

MiHoYo has revealed information regarding two new characters that will appear in Genshin Impact. Yun Jin and Shenhe are the latest characters that will join the roster of Genshin Impact, and both characters will appear as polearm users. However, Shenhe will arrive as a Cryo character and Yun Jin will be a Geo character. The official Genshin Impact Twitter account has shared key illustrations of the character, along with a brief synopsis.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Animal Crossing 2022 Planner Will Include Special Stickers

Takarajimasha will release an Animal Crossing 2022 planner on December 8, 2021. It will cost 1,760 yen or $15. The Animal Crossing 2022 planner will come with special stickers, and a unique designed that encapsulate the visual design of the series. The planner will feature different villagers for every day of the year. Additionally, it is dated from January 2022 to March 2023. However, this item will only be available in Japanese. [Thanks, Famitsu!]
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Strategy RPG Visual Novel ‘VenusBlood Hollow’ Receives Free Demo

JAST USA has released a free demo for the Ninetail-developed strategy RPG VenusBlood Hollow, in development for a PC release in the west. The demo is available now for free from the JAST USA Store. The demo is free and allows players to test out the RPG systems and get a brief introduction of the characters.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

TechRaptor Podcast: GTA Trilogy Launch Disaster, SMT V, Inscryption

We talk about what may be the worst game launch of all time with Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy (check out this article about just how much of a game changer Grand Theft Auto III was) and some about Skyrim Anniversary mods. (Also Elex 2 has a release date, and Rutledge gets roasted.)
VIDEO GAMES

