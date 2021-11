Ohio couldn’t finish how it started on Friday. The Bobcats stayed in it for most of the game but ultimately lost to Liberty 4-1 in LaHaye Ice Center. It was only the Bobcats’ (10-7) second away game this season, but they handled it well until the third period. It was the first time Ohio truly hung around with a top 15 team this season, and doing so on the road is something to be proud of. Nonetheless, Ohio still suffered its seventh loss of the season.

