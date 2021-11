It would appear the PUBG Mobile update cycle is now seeing patches land every two months, with the previous 1.6 patch arriving in September, and of course, the 1.7 patch is launching today. As expected, there are many changes introduced in the new 1.7 update, including the addition of Mirror Island. This is a floating island where players will take on the roles of characters from League of Legends’ official animated Netflix series Arcane, all to battle with other players as the secrets of Arcane are revealed. Beyond the new content, a few older modes are returning, and some combat changes/rebalancing is also in the mix.

