On a day in which the Iowa State women’s basketball team seemingly could not miss, the Cyclones was able to secure a 98-76 road win over the Drake Bulldogs Thursday evening. The Bulldogs raced out to a lead early on, pulling ahead to a 10-3 lead just three minutes into the game. An and-one and a second three-pointer of the quarter for Aubrey Joens gave her nine early points and her team a 11-10 lead. Aubrey finished the game with 18 points and five rebounds.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO