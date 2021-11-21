Wisconsin's rushing production in 8-game win streak vs. Nebraska is remarkable
Wisconsin ran its way to a 35-28 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers today. The victory is the Badgers seventh straight and brings them one step closer to an appearance in the Big Ten Championship.
Graham Mertz played another solid game today, completing 12 of his 18 pass attempts for 145 yards and 1 touchdown. While the defense struggled at times against Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, Collin Wilder’s two interceptions proved to be critical plays as the Badger defense was able to hold on late to seal the victory.
The win against the Cornhuskers is the Badgers eighth in a row dating back to September of 2012. Those wins have mostly seen legendary rushing performances from Wisconsin–regardless of the quality of Nebraska’s rush defense.
Well, the Cornhuskers entered today’s game with one of the more efficient rush defenses in the country. What did Braelon Allen go on to do? 22 carries, 228 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Here are the rushing numbers in all of the eight straight games won by Wisconsin in this series:
2012 Big Ten Championship: Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31
Rushing production: 539 rushing yards, 10 yards per carry, 8 touchdowns
2014: Wisconsin 59, Nebraska 24
Rushing production: 581 rushing yards, 11 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns
2015: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 21
Rushing production: 147 rushing yards, 4.3 yards per carry, 1 touchdown
2016: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17
Rushing production: 223 rushing yards, 5.9 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns
2017: Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17
Rushing production: 353 rushing yards, 7.2 yards per carry, 3 touchdowns
2018: Wisconsin 41, Nebraska 24
Rushing production: 370 rushing yards, 7.7 yards per carry, 4 touchdowns
2019: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21
Rushing production: 320 rushing yards, 7.1 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns
2021: Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28
Rushing production: 252 rushing yards, 8.1 yards per carry, 3 touchdowns
