Nebraska State

Wisconsin's rushing production in 8-game win streak vs. Nebraska is remarkable

By Ben Kenney
 4 days ago
Wisconsin ran its way to a 35-28 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers today. The victory is the Badgers seventh straight and brings them one step closer to an appearance in the Big Ten Championship.

Graham Mertz played another solid game today, completing 12 of his 18 pass attempts for 145 yards and 1 touchdown. While the defense struggled at times against Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, Collin Wilder’s two interceptions proved to be critical plays as the Badger defense was able to hold on late to seal the victory.

The win against the Cornhuskers is the Badgers eighth in a row dating back to September of 2012. Those wins have mostly seen legendary rushing performances from Wisconsin–regardless of the quality of Nebraska’s rush defense.

Well, the Cornhuskers entered today’s game with one of the more efficient rush defenses in the country. What did Braelon Allen go on to do? 22 carries, 228 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Here are the rushing numbers in all of the eight straight games won by Wisconsin in this series:

2012 Big Ten Championship: Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31

Bigten02 21 Wood

Rushing production: 539 rushing yards, 10 yards per carry, 8 touchdowns

2014: Wisconsin 59, Nebraska 24

Wisconsin running back Melvin Gordon (25) finds a large hole during the first half of their game Saturday, November 15, 2014 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 59-24. MARK HOFFMAN/MHOFFMAN@JOURNALSENTINEL.COM 111 Gordon

Rushing production: 581 rushing yards, 11 yards per carry, 7 touchdowns

2015: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 21

Oct 10, 2015; Lincoln, NE, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Joshua Kalu (10) tackles Wisconsin Badgers running back Dare Ogunbowale (23) at Memorial Stadium. Wisconsin defeated Nebraska 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing production: 147 rushing yards, 4.3 yards per carry, 1 touchdown

2016: Wisconsin 23, Nebraska 17

Oct 29, 2016; Madison, WI, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Dare Ogunbowale (23) rushes for a touchdown during overtime of the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin won 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing production: 223 rushing yards, 5.9 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns

2017: Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17

Oct 7, 2017; Lincoln, NE, USA; Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Alex Hornbook (12) hands off to running back Jonathon Taylor (23) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing production: 353 rushing yards, 7.2 yards per carry, 3 touchdowns

2018: Wisconsin 41, Nebraska 24

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is off to the races as he leaves Nebraska’s defense in his wake on an 88-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter Saturday night. Mjs Usat Uw10 100418 2579 73460268

Rushing production: 370 rushing yards, 7.7 yards per carry, 4 touchdowns

2019: Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21

Nov 16, 2019; Lincoln, NE, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathon Taylor (23) runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports

Rushing production: 320 rushing yards, 7.1 yards per carry, 2 touchdowns

2021: Wisconsin 35, Nebraska 28

Rushing production: 252 rushing yards, 8.1 yards per carry, 3 touchdowns

