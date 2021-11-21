ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Injuries Have Hurt Most?

By David Boclair
 4 days ago
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are a train that just keeps rolling.

Ten games into the season, seemingly nothing can derail them. Certainly not injuries.

They have won without Derrick Henry. They have won without Julio Jones. They have not had their top four inside linebackers healthy for the same game. They have had four different starters at one cornerback position, three at one safety spot and they have used four different starting offensive line combinations.

Gameday rosters consist of 48 players, but 82 different guys already have seen action this season, and Tennessee already has more wins than any NFL team that used 80 or more players in a single season.

It is clear these Titans can overcome health issues. That is not to say that they have not missed players when they have been sidelined. Here is a look at the injuries that have had the most profound impact.

Derrick Henry, RB (broken foot, out indefinitely): The Titans have continued to run the ball without the two-time NFL rushing champion, but they have not done so nearly as effectively. The offense averaged 27.5 rushes in the last two games but managed just 155 yards and eight first downs. They have been the two worst games of the season in terms of yards (69 and 66, respectively) and first downs rushing (four each) and the only times this season Tennessee has averaged fewer than three yards per carry. Two weeks ago, the Titans were third in rushing offense. Now they are fifth – and likely to drop even further.

Brett Kern, P (groin, Weeks 4-6): A hamstring injury sidelined the Pro Bowl punter, who also dealt with COVID-19 during that time. In the seven games Kern has played, the Titans’ net punting average has been 40.2 yards or better. Five times that figure has been 42.0 or better. In two of the three games Johnny Townsend punted in Kern’s place, that average was below 38.0. On 11 punts, Townsend had one touchback, which is one more than Kern has in 22 punts. None of this is to say that Townsend was terrible. Rather, it illustrates how important Kern is to the whole operation.

Amani Hooker S (hamstring, Weeks 2-5 and 7): The defense held up just fine when he was unable to go against Kansas City in Week 7. That was not the case earlier in the year. There have been six games in which the Titans have allowed more than 7.0 yards per pass attempt, half of them when Hooker was out the first time, including Seattle in Week 2 (9.4) and the N.Y. Jets in Week 4 (8.3), the two worst performances in that regard. The first attempt to replace Hooker was veteran Bradley McDougald, who was released after one game as a starter. Dane Cruikshank has filled in the other times, has had his moments but never made anyone forget Hooker.

Julio Jones, WR (hamstring, Weeks 4-5, 8, 10-current): Jones has not come close to meeting the expectations anyone had for him after the Titans acquired him in a trade with Atlanta. However, he has been something of a deep threat when he is in there. Among all Titans players with at least five receptions, his average of 16.0 yards per catch is the best. Of his 21 receptions, 13 (61.9 percent) have gone for first downs and he is one of three players – Henry and A.J. Brown are the others – with more than one gain of 30-plus yards this season. The only time Ryan Tannehill has thrown for at least 300 yards this season is also the only time Jones topped 100 yards receiving (at Seattle).

• Kristian Fulton, CB (hamstring, Weeks 6-9): In the four games Fulton missed, the defense allowed an average of 16 passing first downs per game and three times allowed more than 15. In the six games he has played no opponent has managed more than 14 first downs passing. All four opponents in the games he missed threw 47 or more passes while none of the six in the games he played attempted more than 37. That suggests that 1) opponents felt more comfortable throwing when Fulton was not in there and 2) had enough success that they wanted to continue to do so.

#N Y Jets#American Football#Nashville#The Tennessee Titans#Gameday#Rb
AllTitans

Friday Injury Report: Julio Jones Ruled Out

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans won’t have Julio Jones for this season’s second meeting with the Indianapolis Colts. The veteran wide receiver was one of three players the Titans ruled for Sunday’s contest at Lucas Oil Stadium. Also out are fullback Khari Blasingame and backup running back Darrynton Evans. Additionally,...
NFL
AllTitans

NFL Power Rankings: The Impact of Henry's Injury

Some are willing to wait and see. Others already have drawn their conclusions. There is no doubt that the Tennessee Titans will be a different team without Derrick Henry, who is out for weeks – possibly the remainder of the regular season – with a foot injury. Does that mean...
NFL
AllTitans

What Does the Offense Do Without Henry?

The Tennessee Titans’ offense would have a vastly different look without running back Derrick Henry, the NFL’s reigning Offensive Player of the Year. Henry might be done for the season, according to a report Monday morning from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The two-time NFL rushing champion is undergoing an MRI for a foot injury today, a source confirmed.
NFL
AllTitans

Titans Overcome Themselves to Beat Colts

Be honest with yourselves, Titans fans. Did you really expect this when you looked at the schedule three weeks ago?. Your team was 3-2 at that point, having defeated Jacksonville – nobody’s idea of a litmus test – one week after an embarrassing loss to the New York Jets. An...
NFL
CBS Boston

Titans Release Adrian Peterson Ahead Of Game Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will not be facing Adrian Peterson on Sunday afternoon. The veteran running back was waived by the Titans on Tuesday, ending his brief tenure with the team. Titans waive RB Adrian Peterson and sign WR Golden Tate + additional roster moves 13 Roster Moves 📰 » https://t.co/MNgusJHneN — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 23, 2021 Peterson, 36, had signed with the Titans following Derrick Henry’s injury. The future Hall of Famer rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries in three games for Tennessee. He ran for 40 yards on nine carries in Tennessee’s loss to Houston on Sunday. The Titans now have D’Onta Foreman, Jeremy McNichols and Dontrell Hilliard on the running back depth chart. Of that group, Foreman has the most rushing yards this season with 84 on 23 carries. McNichols has 69 rushing yards on 17 carries, and Hilliard has 35 yards on seven carries.
NFL
AllTitans

Tannehill's Time to Silence Doubters at Hand

NASHVILLE – He’s put up some of the best numbers in the league since he became the Tennessee Titans’ starting quarterback, but Ryan Tannehill still has a perception problem. More so on a national than a local level, there remains a nagging belief that the only reason the Titans have...
NFL
AllTitans

Tannehill, Brown Share Meaningful, Game-Changing Connection

Focus on the chicken, not the egg. That essentially was A.J. Brown’s message after his best NFL game to date. The Tennessee Titans’ third-year wide receiver set a career-high with 155 receiving yards and tied his career-best with 10 receptions in Sunday’s 34-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL
AllTitans

Titans-Colts Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (5-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium:. Tennessee – FB Khari Blasingame, S Brady Breeze, ILB Rashaan Evans, WR Julio Jones, T Kendall Lamm, OLB John Simon and DL Teair Tart. Indianapolis – DE Ben Banogu,...
NFL
