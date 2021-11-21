ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Man reports home burglary, missing tools: Lakewood Police Blotter

By Bruce Geiselman, special to cleveland.com
 4 days ago
A resident called police at 10:54 a.m. Nov. 6 to report that someone had entered his house through an open back window and tools were missing, according to a police event...

Car gets muddy facelift: Olmsted Township Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched at 3:48 a.m. Nov. 20 to a car at the dead end of the road possibly in the grass. They found the car covered in mud with a man in the driver’s seat. He was breathing but not responding to officers’ commands. After he woke up, police determined he was extremely intoxicated. He was transported to the hospital due to minor injuries sustained in the accident and his high level of intoxication. The 20-year-old man was cited at the hospital for underage consumption and reasonable control.
LORAIN, OH
Man takes canine outside, finds himself in the doghouse: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police at 7:21 p.m. Nov. 18 went to Motel 6 about a man who tried to enter a room. The man said he had a verbal argument with his girlfriend. She locked him out of the room when he took the dog outside. He said he rented the room. The officer talked with the man’s girlfriend who said he got upset due to his phone not working. She tried to help him, but his anger grew toward her. She then locked herself in the bathroom. He damaged that door and left to take the dog outside. She then locked him out of the room with the deadbolt and contacted her mother who lived out of state. The mother then called police for help. The woman did not have a valid driver’s license and no place to go. The man did have a valid driver’s license and a car. He offered to leave for the night to let the situation cool down. Police told the two parties to stay away from each other for the night. They saw no injuries to either party. The couple said it was only a verbal argument. Hotel management was made aware of the damages. They said they would not evict the parties at that time. The room would be billed for damages.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
All 3 men charged in Arbery’s death convicted of murder

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — All three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice. The convictions for Greg McMichael, son Travis McMichael and neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan came after...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Assault charges dismissed for three Cleveland police officers accused of attacking another officer at a union hall

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Assault charges were dismissed on Tuesday for three Cleveland policemen who were involved in a brawl where they attacked another officer last November. Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Pinkey Carr approved a prosecutor’s motion to dismiss first-degree misdemeanor assault charges for Cleveland officers Michael Phelps, 30, John Ogle, 30, and Wyatt Woodrell, 25. The judge ruled there was not sufficient evidence to sustain convictions.
CLEVELAND, OH
