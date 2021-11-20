ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Other views: Pharmacy closures causing troubling ripples

By SEN. RON WYDEN
East Oregonian
 5 days ago

Rural Oregonians have long counted on local pharmacies deeply rooted in their communities for quality service. But those community mainstays now face a growing threat from an unfair practice by big insurance companies and pharmaceutical benefit managers — PBMs — that's threatening the pharmacies' ability to stay open.

